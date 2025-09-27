Hyderabad floods: Old City, IT hubs inundated as Musi River overflows

Several parts of Hyderabad, including the Old City, have been severely flooded after incessant rainfall and the opening of floodgates at two major reservoirs, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, caused the Musi River to overflow.

Low-lying areas across the city were inundated, prompting Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to direct officials to evacuate residents immediately.

Musi River overflows

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) evacuated residents near Shivaji Bridge and Chaderghat Bridge after authorities were forced to open the gates of Hyderabad's twin reservoirs to release nearly 25,000 cusecs of water into the Musi River, causing a surge in floodwaters.

As a precautionary measure, the road near Chaderghat Bridge was shut, leading to severe traffic congestion. The overflowing river also caused flooding in nearby houses and low-lying areas along its course.

The high-tech, fast-developing western parts of the city faced severe traffic congestion and localised flooding. Key IT areas like Gachibowli, Hitech City, Madhapur, and Kondapur were heavily waterlogged, leaving commuters stuck in traffic for hours due to severe gridlock.

Waterlogging from the Himayat Sagar reservoir submerged parts of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), especially around Exit 17, a critical chokepoint for daily commuters.

The Cyberabad traffic police urged motorists to avoid ORR service roads and issued a Work-from-Home (WFH) advisory for IT firms to reduce traffic congestion on clogged routes.

Old City worst hit

In the Old City, areas such as Charminar, Falaknuma, Malakpet, Bahadurpura, and Chandulal Baradari were among the worst-hit.

Narrow streets, crowded neighborhoods and outdated drainage systems in these localities were overwhelmed by short, intense spells of rain, leaving roads submerged and traffic diverted.

Central localities, including Nampally, Khairatabad, Mehdipatnam, and Lakdikapul, turned into waterlogged stretches, once again raising questions about the city’s aging infrastructure.

At Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), floodwaters disrupted operations and stranded passengers overnight. Authorities evacuated those trapped inside, while the Chief Minister personally monitored the relief efforts and ordered buses to be rerouted to alternative terminals.

CM asks officials to stay alert

With Dasara and Bathukamma festivals underway, CM Revanth Reddy instructed Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) officials to ensure that all travelers reach their destinations safely.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts in Telangana, including Nirmal, Warangal, and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, on September 27.

With Hyderabad expected to receive more rain for a second day, CM Revanth Reddy has asked the police, traffic police, civic, and electricity departments to stay on high alert.

All departments have been directed to actively participate in rescue and relief operations. Authorities were also asked to install display boards at critical waterlogging points and along the Musi River, where water levels have reached dangerously high levels.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need for traffic diversions to be implemented with minimal inconvenience to commuters.