Telangana rains: IMD issues orange alert; CM asks officials to stay alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain and thunderstorms across Telangana over the next two to three days, prompting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to place the administration on high alert and direct officials to closely monitor the situation.

The weather agency has issued an orange alert and a forecast of rain and thunderstorms for several parts of Telangana over the next few days.

Rains lash Hyderabad

Heavy rains disrupted normal life in several parts of Telangana on Friday (September 26) morning, causing waterlogging and traffic issues, especially for commuters in Hyderabad.

Office goers faced a harrowing ordeal as roads in the state capital were paralysed by severe waterlogging.

In response, the Chief Minister directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and other civic agencies to swiftly address waterlogging and traffic issues in the city.

The Cyberabad police issued an advisory to IT firms to consider work from home option for their employees to avoid traffic congestion in view of the heavy rain forecast by the IMD.

Orange alert

According to IMD-Hyderabad and private weather forecasters, a depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring heavy rains between Thursday (September 25) and Sunday (September 28).

Rain activity is likely to persist until October 1, with moderate to heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 km/h predicted in Hyderabad on Friday and Saturday.

The two-day orange alert for Saturday (September 27) and Sunday covers Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Other districts, including Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri, are also expected to receive heavy rainfall, with Warangal, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulugu, and Mahabubabad expected to be the worst hit.

Greater Hyderabad and its adjoining districts, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhongir, Vikarabad and Medak, are forecast to receive heavy rainfall during this period. The IMD has further warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in several districts.

Govt on high alert

The Chief Minister has asked district collectors to review flood preparedness, ensure evacuation in vulnerable areas, and keep relief camps ready.

Traffic authorities have been directed to restrict movement on waterlogged roads and inspect causeways, while the electricity department has been tasked with ensuring uninterrupted power supply and promptly removing damaged or hanging wires to avoid accidents.

Rescue and disaster response teams are on standby across Hyderabad and other flood-prone regions. Although schools are closed for Dasara holidays, officials have been asked to ensure the safety of students in case of flooding. The public has been urged to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors during heavy showers.

Flight disruptions

Heavy rainfall also disrupted operations at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Friday morning, with three IndiGo flights, 6E 6148 from Mumbai, 6E 6623 from Kolkata, and 6E 352 from Pune, diverted to Vijayawada after circling over Hyderabad due to poor weather.

IndiGo issued a travel advisory on X, warning of bad weather and advising passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport.

“The rain has slowed more than just the skies; roads across Hyderabad are experiencing heavier-than-usual traffic. If you are travelling to the airport, we recommend starting earlier than usual,” the airline said, adding that its teams were assisting passengers to minimise inconvenience.