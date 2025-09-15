Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Hyderabad, two feared washed away

At least two people are feared to have been swept away in a drain in Hyderabad after torrential rains battered the city on Sunday evening, triggering widespread waterlogging and severe traffic disruptions across multiple areas.

According to the police, the incident occurred as heavy rainfall caused a surge of waters in Afzalsagar at around 8.30 pm.

"Due to heavy rains two persons were washed away in the nala. A search operation has been launched. So far they have not been found," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Asif Nagar Division) B Kishan Kumar told PTI Videos.

Heavy downpour

Boudha Nagar Community Hall in Musheerabad received the highest 124 mm of rainfall, followed by MCH Colony, Library Building 118.5 mm and 114.3 mm in Jawahar Nagar Community Hall, both in Musheerabad between 8.30 am and 11 pm, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.

The downpour led to waterlogging and overflowing of roads at different places, even as the city's disaster management personnel, traffic police and civic teams cleared water-logged areas and ensured smooth traffic flow.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, in a post on 'X' said, "Personally overseeing the situation at the command control centre, Banjara Hills Road No 12, where heavy rainwater has caused waterlogging. @GHMCOnline & @Comm_HYDRAA teams are actively diverting water and managing traffic rerouting. Directed officials to use a couple of more motors to clear water swiftly." The Met Centre of IMD here warned that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet districts from 08.30 pm on Sunday to 08.30 am on September 15.

It further warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts during the same period.

(With inputs from agencies)