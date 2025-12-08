Hyderabad road to be renamed ‘Donald Trump Avenue’

The Telangana government has decided to rename a key road in Hyderabad after US President Donald Trump. The road along the United States Consulate General in Hyderabad will be named ‘Donald Trump Avenue’, the state government stated in a release.

The state government has also decided to name the upcoming greenfield radial road at the proposed RRR in honour of the late industrialist Ratan Tata.

‘Google Street in Hyderabad’

Additionally, a prominent stretch will be named ‘Google Street’ to recognise the global impact and contribution of Google and Google Maps.

The road along Google’s upcoming campus, set to be the company’s largest outside the US, in Hyderabad’s Financial District, will receive this recognition, the release said.

‘Wipro Junction and Microsoft Road’

As for the reason behind the move, the release stated it is part of the Telangana government’s initiative to position the state as a hub for innovation-driven development.

Microsoft and Wipro are also expected to receive recognition in the city’s topography, with a Wipro Junction and a Microsoft Road, in line with the chief minister’s vision, the release added.

What CM Revanth Reddy said

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that naming roads after globally influential figures and major corporations serves the dual purpose of offering a fitting tribute and providing an inspiration to commuters, and giving Hyderabad more global recognition.

Earlier this year, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while addressing the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) conclave in Delhi, had proposed naming key roads in Hyderabad after leading global corporations.

BJP slams move

However, Union Minister and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, saying Hyderabad should be restored to “Bhagyanagar.”

He wrote on X that if the Congress government is intent on changing names, it should begin with ones rooted in “history and meaning.” He accused Reddy of renaming locations based on “whoever trends.”

Kumar added that the BJP is the only party actively challenging the state government and raising public concerns, citing the Maha Dharna as an example of the party’s engagement.

“Rename Hyderabad back to Bhagyanagar. If the Congress government is so eager to change names, they might as well start with something that actually has history and meaning,” stated Kumar.

What a sad state of affairs we’re living in - one side has #Twittertillu busy making AI statues of KCR, who’s very much alive, and on the other is Revanth Reddy renaming places after whoever trends. Meanwhile, the only party actually stepping out, questioning the government, and taking up real people's issues through MahaDharna is the BJP,” he added.

(With agency inputs)