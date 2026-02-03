Bengaluru teen dies by suicide after visit to pub

A 15‑year‑old boy in Bengaluru died by suicide after jumping from the seventh floor of his apartment building late Sunday (February 1). Police said the Class 10 student had earlier attended his school’s farewell party and later joined friends at the Legacy Brewing Company pub in Rajarajeshwarinagar.

According to reports, the teenager feared being reprimanded by his parents for drinking. His friends dropped him near his residence around 9.30 pm, after which CCTV footage showed him wandering in his apartment premises before taking the elevator alone to the seventh floor.

Investigators noted that the likelihood of an accidental fall was low, given the height of the balcony railings. Security guards alerted his parents, who rushed him to hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Police book pub

Police have registered a case against the pub’s owner and staff under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Karnataka Excise Act for allegedly serving alcohol and cigarettes to minors. An unnatural death case has also been filed.

Also read: What alleged deaths by suicide of school kids say of our awareness of mental health issues in young

While the pub management has denied the allegations that they served alcohol to the minor, the police said that the boy had consumed alcohol earlier in the evening.

The police are examining whether the boy feared facing his family after consuming alcohol, or if academic stress or other personal issues may have led him to take the extreme step.

Further investigations are on.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)