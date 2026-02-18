Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar turns yellowish-green; foul smell turns visitors away

Hussain Sagar Lake has turned an alarming yellowish-green at the very start of the summer, emitting a strong stench. Once considered the jewel of Hyderabad, the lake now leaves visitors holding their noses as they pass by Lumbini Park, NTR Gardens, PV Ghat, the Telangana Secretariat, Tank Bund, and Necklace Road.

Despite the facilities developed around the lake to promote tourism, the foul smell emanating from the water is proving to be a major deterrent for visitors.

The Hussain Sagar reservoir, located in the heart of the city, has effectively turned into a polluted basin. Over the years, the areas around the lake — including Tank Bund, Necklace Road, Sanjeevaiah Park, Jalavihar, and the iconic Buddha statue — were developed to enhance tourism.

Reason behind discolouration

However, with the lake water turning yellowish-green and emitting a persistent stench, visitors are now reluctant to spend time there. Officials of the Buddha Purnima Project Authority themselves admit that the water near the Telangana Secretariat, Lumbini Park, NTR Marg, Buddha Bhavan, Tank Bund, and Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre has changed colour over the past three weeks.

They attribute the discolouration to the transition from winter to summer. Environmental activist Dr. Lubna Sarwath said the contamination is primarily due to industrial effluents, sewage, and chemical waste flowing into the lake.

It has been revealed that nearly 450 MLD (million litres per day) of polluted waste is flowing into Hussain Sagar. Pollution levels are particularly high near Khairatabad and Sanjeevaiah Park.

High levels of contamination

The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) collected and tested water samples from the Buddha statue area, Necklace Road, NTR Gardens, and the Hussain Sagar Sailing Club. The tests confirmed high levels of contamination.

Buddha Purnima Project Authority official Srivani said the change in weather conditions is responsible for the water’s discolouration. As temperatures rise at the onset of summer, the water tends to turn yellow, sometimes green, and occasionally even black, she explained.





Immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar has also contributed significantly to water pollution. Tests conducted by the Telangana Pollution Control Board revealed high levels of chromium in the water.

20,000 tonnes of waste removed

After last year’s Ganesh idol immersions, nearly 20,000 tonnes of waste were removed from the lake. Authorities cleared the remains of 4,360 Ganesh idols from Hussain Sagar and removed around 20,000 tonnes of waste from the surrounding roads.

Despite spending crores of rupees to curb pollution in the lake, the stench persists. Since 1998, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the Buddha Purnima Project Division have been allocating substantial funds every year for the lake’s restoration. Yet, they have failed to clean the water effectively.

Industrial chemical waste continues to flow into the lake, and visitors to the area are confronted with an overpowering stench. Every year, as the monsoon and winter pass and summer sets in, the water changes colour and the foul smell intensifies.

Even after undertaking catchment improvement works for Hussain Sagar with financial assistance of Rs 360 crore from Japan, polluted water continues to enter the lake unabated.

PIL filed before NGT

Hussain Sagar was excavated in 1562 during the reign of Ibrahim Quli Qutb Shah by Hussain Shah Wali. Spread across 24 square kilometres, the lake receives inflows from Bulkapur nala, originating near Janwada village in Ranga Reddy district, as well as from the Osman Sagar catchment area, Suraram, and Kukatpally.

Although a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the lake’s pollution, the issue remains unresolved. Authorities had decided to construct 31 sewage treatment plants and lay diversion pipelines to prevent sewage from entering the lake. However, pollution levels remain high.

Dr. Sarwath told The Federal Telangana that she would approach the NGT over the deteriorating condition of the lake. She alleged that industries are releasing untreated effluents into the lake without properly processing them in effluent treatment plants. At the same time, she pointed out that sewage treatment plants are failing to adequately treat wastewater, leading to discolouration and foul smell.

She also cited the immersion of Ganesh idols as a contributor to pollution and said that encroachments have reduced the lake’s extent, worsening contamination.

Microbe solution chemical being sprayed

“Although the National Green Tribunal earlier directed the formation of a committee to prevent pollution in Hussain Sagar, the state government has yet to constitute one,” alleged Dr. Sarwath.

HMDA Assistant Director Srivani told The Federal Telangana that with the onset of summer, rising temperatures and reduced water levels are exposing waste accumulated beneath the surface, causing foul odour.

She said instructions have been issued to improve the functioning of sewage treatment plants to reduce the smell emanating from the lake. Industrial waste, garbage, and debris settling at the bottom are contributing to the problem, and steps are being taken to address it, she added.

In view of the water discolouration and foul smell at the start of summer, HMDA Buddha Purnima Project Deputy Engineer Ganesh told The Federal Telangana that an effective microbe solution chemical is being sprayed to mitigate the odour.

(This story was originally published in The Federal Telangana)