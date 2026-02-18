Rare peregrine falcon, world's fastest bird, reappears in Telangana after 5 years

The rare peregrine falcon, the world's fastest flying bird, has reappeared in the forests of Telangana after five years.

The sighting of this rare migratory bird in the Kawal Sanctuary in the joint Adilabad district has delighted nature lovers. The sighting of this amazing bird, which can hunt at a speed of over 320 kilometers per hour, in the Jannaram forest area, is considered a positive sign for the health of the forests.

The world's fastest rare peregrine falcon was spotted in the Kawal Sanctuary in the junta Adilabad district of Telangana state. It was sighted during the recent Asian Waterbird Survey conducted by Dr Venkat Anagandhula, coordinator of the Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society, in the Kawal Sanctuary.

Wildlife researcher Dr Venkat captured the rare bird on his camera, after it was spotted on a mobile tower at Kishtapur Lake in Jannaram forest.

Spotting after five years

This sighting has come after a gap of five years. The sighting of a peregrine falcon in Kawal Tiger Reserve after five years highlights the importance of protecting natural habitats for future generations. The bird was spotted near a lake through a binoculars at first and then captured on camera.

The falcon was in a forest area on the outskirts of Jannaram town in 2021.

A rare migratory bird

Wildlife researcher Dr Anagandhula said that peregrine falcons migrated to Telangana during the winter, after travelling thousands of kilometers from abroad. He said that these birds came to Telangana from the northern parts of the world. He revealed that these birds migrated to India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka in the months of October, November and December.

Further, he added that they return to their native places in the months of March and April.

Peregrine Falcons not only eat medium-sized birds but also small animals. This bird has strong claws that help it catch and kill prey with a sharp beak. There are several sub-species of Peregrine Falcons around the world. In India, this sub-species is called Shaheen Falcon. It is darker in colour compared to the other subspecies.

Rare and endangered birds

A survey by ornithologists has revealed that the peregrine falcon is the fastest-growing bird species.

According to bird surveys conducted between 2024 and 2026, there had been a serious decline in the number of these birds for many reasons.

These precious birds face environmental pollution and pollution caused by harmful chemicals, which affects their health and their reproduction cycles. Collisions with tall buildings, wind turbines and other tall man-made structures have also drastically reduced their numbers. In some places, hunting poses a threat as well.

Dr Anagandhula stressed that continuous monitoring and conservation efforts are very important to protect this magnificent bird.

Flying at 320 km an hour

The peregrine falcon is also known as Falco peregrinus. This bird is one of the most beautiful and powerful birds.

Its specialty is its strong wings and muscular legs. These birds are found on all continents except Antarctica. This bird can travel at a speed of more than 320 kilometers per hour while hunting, Dr Anagandhula told 'Federal Telangana'. He said that this missile-shaped bird sees prey from a height and jumps down, and can detect prey from a height of one and a half kilometers and come quickly.

Experts believe that the reappearance of this rare bird, the world's fastest, in the Kaval Sanctuary is a positive sign for the biodiversity of the forests.