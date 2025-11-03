Chevella accident: Why tippers have become giant killers on highways

A horrifying road accident near Khanapur Gate in Chevella mandal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, has once again sent shockwaves across Telangana.

It’s yet another grim reminder of why tipper lorries have come to be known as “licensed killers” on our roads. The behaviour of tipper drivers is once again under the scanner. This tragedy is not an isolated incident, and this time, over 200 people have died and 600 have been injured on this stretch so far this year alone.

A large number of these accidents involve tippers, tractors, and autos. This raises the question: Why are tipper drivers so aggressive on the roads?