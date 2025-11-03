16 killed as bus collides with truck near Hyderabad’s Chevella

As many as 16 people have died in an accident near Hyderabad on Monday morning (November 3).

The accident took place when an RTC bus collided with a truck near the Mirzaguda village in Chevella in Ranga Reddy district on the Hyderabad–Bijapur National Highway.

The tipper truck loaded with gravel collided with the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) vehicle near Chevella, resulting in the gravel falling on the bus. "16 people died, eight injured," a police official told PTI.

The passengers of the bus were brought out of it, he added.

70 passengers on board

The bus reportedly had 70 passengers onboard at the time of the accident. The injured have been rushed to the Chevella Government Hospital.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is going on. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident, according to media reports.

Reacting to the incident, BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed grief and urged the state government to provide all possible help to the injured and the families of the passengers who lost their lives in the accident.

KTR claims 17 dead

BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed condolences and urged the government to provide proper treatment to the injured. KTR claimed that the death toll in the accident is 17. “It is extremely heartbreaking that more than 17 passengers lost their lives in a road accident that occurred at Khanapur Stage in Chevella Mandal, Ranga Reddy District,” he said in a post on X.

“My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I express profound shock at the severe injuries sustained by several people. The government should respond immediately and promptly support the families of the deceased and the injured. Better medical assistance should be provided to the injured. A comprehensive investigation should be conducted into the causes of this tragic accident,” added KTR.

