What is the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and why it sparked a row

The controversy surrounding the stalling of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) seems to have subsided after the chief minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, called for peace, saying his government did not seek disputes with neighbouring states over sharing river waters. The Congress leader said they believed in resolving issues through talks and understanding with neighbouring states.

“Telangana does not want conflicts with neighbouring states. Instead of going to court or seeking arbitration, we should sit down and resolve the issue through discussion. Telangana wants a permanent solution regarding water disputes. To achieve development, cooperation and understanding with neighbouring states are essential,” he said, adding. “Everyone should cooperate for a solution, transcending political considerations.”

It all started on the first day of 2026, when, during a debate in the state Assembly, Reddy claimed that his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, N Chandrababu Naidu, decided to hold the RLIS when he requested him personally.

Revanth's political move triggers fire in Andhra

While Reddy was trying to establish himself as a powerful chief minister who puts the interests of his own state above everything else, including his political mentor Naidu (he was in the latter’s Telugu Desam Party till 2017 when he joined the Congress), his words on the irrigation project triggered a political blast in Andhra Pradesh with the Opposition YSR Congress, including its leaders from the Rayalaseema region, tearing into the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance in the state.

Naidu has always been held as a “traitor to Rayalaseema” since he did not make Kurnool, which is located in the region in southern Andhra, its capital after the bifurcation of the state in 2014, with Hyderabad becoming the capital of Telangana. He focused on developing Amaravati as the new capital of Andhra despite hailing from the Rayalaseema region. Kurnool, it may be mentioned, was the capital of the Andhra State between 1953 and 1956 when Hyderabad became the capital of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The row over the RLIS added fuel to the fire against the chief minister, all the more because water scarcity and security form an important part of the politics of Rayalaseema, which is a drought-prone region. The perception that the key project has been shelved allegedly because another state wanted it to happen enraged public mood in no time.

Andhra govt has counter-accused YSR Congress

The NDA government has hit back at YSR Congress and its leader, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a former chief minister, counter-accusing it of betraying the Rayalaseema and misleading the people. For the uninitiated, the project was halted by the National Green Tribunal in 2020 when the YSR Congress was in power in Andhra, a fact that the TDP has now used to counter the YSR Congress’s criticism.

None of the projects announced for Rayalaseema has delivered the desired results, and their future has remained uncertain. Jagan had proposed the RLIS, apparently, to give the parched swathes of Rayalaseema much relief. But the project hit a wall in no time with the NGT’s Chennai bench seeking its suspension, citing the lack of environmental clearance and the prevalence of interstate dispute.

Nobody talks about Rayalaseema project since 2024 polls

No one mentioned the project after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, not even a single leader from Rayalaseema, which it was supposed to serve. In this scenario, the claim made by the Telangana CM over the scheme has sparked a fire, with critics suspecting some kind of agreement was reached between the chief ministers of the two Telugu-speaking states.

“Whatever discussions may have taken place between the chief ministers, in reality, the work on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project stopped during Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure, said V Shankarayya, a Rayalaseema irrigation analyst.

“The project, which was declared as an irrigation project, has become a drinking water project. Most people in Rayalaseema did not want this lift irrigation scheme. When there isn't even enough money to put a shovelful of earth on the pending projects during Jagan’s tenure, undertaking new schemes is like a person who cannot quench his own mother's thirst buying a silk saree for his stepmother!” he told The Federal.

“Just as Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has now made announcements about the Banakacherla link, Jagan Reddy had similarly promoted the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme back then," Shankarayya added.

'Telugu people are one'

As the dispute snowballed, Naidu came up with a response to leave a calming effect and even said the “Telugu people are one”.

“Anyone can use the water that flows into the sea. I am requesting Telangana not to politicise the water issue. It is not right for political leaders to compete with each other in making statements. The people there should also think about this,” he said, adding, “The Telugu people are one... There should be a give-and-take attitude. A situation where conflicts increase between the two and people rejoice should not arise. Playing with emotions is not good. It is good if politics is done for the people.”

Indirectly referring to his Telangana counterpart, Naidu said, “They think that if a lie is repeated a hundred times, it will become the truth.”

Revanth seeks cooperation

Revanth came up with his response soon after, and he looked for an amicable settlement.

He said his government does not intend to gain political advantage from river water issues, and that they want to resolve water disputes through discussions, transcending politics.

He also expressed concern that due to Andhra Pradesh's objections, projects sanctioned in the undivided state, such as Palamuru-Rangareddy, Kalwakurthy, Dindi, SLBC, Bhima, and Nettempadu, are facing problems from the Ministry of Environment and the CWC (Central Water Commission). He also stated that the funds and permissions due from the central government are not being received, thereby placing a financial burden on the state.

The Congress CM also cited areas where cooperation would be required between Telangana and its neighbouring states, including Andhra, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, for gains that help all. Among the cooperation areas with Andhra, Reddy said they have requested permission for a 12-lane greenfield expressway and railway connectivity to connect his landlocked state with the Machilipatnam Port in Andhra.

