Amaravati development ‘unstoppable’, says Chandrababu Naidu amid political row

Vijayawada, Jan 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that some people are “jealous” of the pace at which Amaravati is being built, and are dreaming of stalling the greenfield capital city’s development, which is “unstoppable”.

Addressing an event at a private college in Vijayawada, the chief minister said that Amaravati will be constructed in a manner that will earn the world's appreciation.

“We are going to build an Amaravati, which the world will appreciate. Some are jealous of its construction speed and are dreaming of stalling it… But it is unstoppable,” Naidu said.

Naidu’s remarks came in the wake of former chief minister and YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy accusing him of taking up a capital city project in a river basin.

Hinting at Reddy, Naidu asked where cities like Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and London are located.

Observing that civilisations bloomed wherever there was water, Naidu alleged that some people ignorant of this matter are indulging in unnecessary politics.

According to Naidu, Vijayawada, Guntur, Mangalagiri and Amaravati will combine to become the “best liveable city”.

He also said that a quantum computer will start functioning from the greenfield capital city within six months, adding that courses are being taught to teach quantum algorithms to students and professionals.

As soon as the Centre announced a quantum mission, the southern state immediately availed the opportunity to set up a quantum computer in Amaravati, Naidu said.

Meanwhile, senior YSRCP leader S Ramakrishna Reddy raised several questions over the way the TDP-led NDA government is handling the Amaravati capital project, accusing Naidu of ignoring farmers’ unresolved problems, and allegedly hastening the second phase of land pooling.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy raised some legitimate questions on Amaravati, which the government failed to answer. He pointed out that nearly 50,000 acres were taken from farmers in the first phase, yet even basic development works have not been completed,” Ramakrishan Reddy said in a press release.

Claiming that there are no proper roads, no connectivity, and no plot development in Amaravati, leaving the farmers in distress, he said Jagan Reddy asked if it was not true that returnable plots were allotted in tanks and low-lying areas, making them unsellable.

Wondering who would buy such a plot, the YSRCP leader alleged that the problems created by Naidu in Amaravati are directly affecting the farmers’ lives, while the government is offering unrealistic promises by pooling their land in the second phase without resolving the issues of the first phase.

He also claimed that Naidu spent only around Rs 5,000 crore on Amaravati during the past five years, while the first phase development alone would require nearly Rs 1 lakh crore.

Asking when the capital city project would be completed, Ramakrishan Reddy claimed that Amaravati has been turned into a “hub of scams”.

He also claimed that the government has already borrowed more than Rs 40,000 crore in Amaravati’s name, but it is not spending on the priority works.

Questioning the need for an “oversized” secretariat, the YSRCP leader pointed at the “inflated” construction cost and alleged commission-driven contracts.

Naidu has turned Amaravati into the “mother of all scams”, he alleged, asserting that “Jagan never opposed the Amaravati region”. PTI

