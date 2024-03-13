Telangana student dies in Florida jet ski accident

A 27-year-old student from Telangana, Venkataramana Pittala, studying in the US tragically lost his life in a jet ski accident on March 9 in Florida.

The incident happened around 12.30 pm at Fury Playground near Wisteria Island after a collision between two jet skis, according to Local 10, a television station in Florida. The other jet ski involved in the accident was operated by a teenager who fortunately remained unhurt.

Venkataramana Pittala, hailing from Kazipet, was doing his Masters in Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) and was supposed to graduate in May this year.

His friends have reached out to the wider community through “gofundme” to raise funds to send his body to his family in India for the final rites.