Saudi bus crash: 18 members of Hyderabad family among 45 pilgrims killed
Nine adults and nine children from a Ramnagar family were returning to Medina after completing Umrah when the deadly bus accident occurred
As many as eighteen members from one Hyderabad-based family, nine adults and nine children, were among the 45 pilgrims who died in the road accident near Medina in Saudi Arabia on Monday (November 17).
According to their relatives and government officials, Shaik Naseeruddin and his wife Akhter Begum went for Umrah along with one son, two daughters, a daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. They were all residents of Ramnagar in Musheerabad.
The relatives said the family had been looking forward to the pilgrimage for a couple of months and were excited about it.
The family had completed the Umrah and were returning to Medina when the accident occurred at about 1.30 am.
One of the relatives said they were in regular touch with the pilgrims until the accident.
‘All from the same house’
“It is a terrible tragedy for us – eighteen members from one family. They were from the same house,” he said.
Another relative shared that the pilgrims had visited his house about 10 days ago, before departing for Umrah. He said they were all very happy about the upcoming pilgrimage, and they had dinner together because it was an important occasion for the whole family.
Condolences
Prime Minister Modi said he was deeply saddened by the incident.
“My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured, Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities,” wrote the prime minister in a post on X.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the bus accident. He has directed the Chief Secretary and the DGP to immediately gather complete details of the incident, and to stay in touch with the Indian consulate and provide necessary support.