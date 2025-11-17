Saudi bus crash: 18 members of Hyderabad family among 45 pilgrims killed

As many as eighteen members from one Hyderabad-based family, nine adults and nine children, were among the 45 pilgrims who died in the road accident near Medina in Saudi Arabia on Monday (November 17).

According to their relatives and government officials, Shaik Naseeruddin and his wife Akhter Begum went for Umrah along with one son, two daughters, a daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. They were all residents of Ramnagar in Musheerabad.

The relatives said the family had been looking forward to the pilgrimage for a couple of months and were excited about it.

Also Read: 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi bus crash

The family had completed the Umrah and were returning to Medina when the accident occurred at about 1.30 am.

One of the relatives said they were in regular touch with the pilgrims until the accident.