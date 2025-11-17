Mecca-Medina bus fire: Most pilgrims booked tickets from Flyzone, Makkah Travels

Most of the pilgrims feared dead in the bus mishap en route from Mecca to Medina had booked their tickets through Makkah Travels and Flyzone Travels in Hyderabad.

Officials have so far identified several of the deceased, including Raheemunnisa, Abdul Khadir Mohammed, Farhina Begum, Mohammed Mastan, Gausia Begum, Mohammed Maulana, Farveen Begum, Shehnaz Begum, Shoukat Begum, Mohammed Sohail, Zakin Begum, and Jahiyabegum. Identification of the remaining victims is underway, with reports indicating that 16 of those killed were from the Mallepally Bazaar Ghat area.



The accident occurred around 1:30 am IST when the pilgrims’ bus, returning to Medina after performing Umrah in Mecca, collided head-on with an oncoming diesel tanker. The impact triggered an instant blaze as the tanker burst into flames, spilling diesel onto the bus and engulfing it within seconds. Most passengers, who were asleep at the time, were trapped inside.

Pilgrims trapped in blaze

According to available information, there were 20 women and 11 children among the passengers, while the remaining were men. Out of 44 people on board, 42 were reportedly burned to death, while the bus driver and one passenger managed to escape.

Indian embassy officials in Saudi Arabia, along with local police, are coordinating with the Hyderabad travel agencies to complete the identification process and provide assistance.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said he had spoken to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, who confirmed that detailed information is being gathered. Owaisi added that he is in touch with the travel operators and has forwarded passenger details to the Indian Embassy and the Foreign Secretary.



(This article was originally published in The Federal Telangana)