42 Indian Umrah pilgrims feared dead in Saudi bus crash

At least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims, believed to be from Telangana, were reportedly killed after a bus they were travelling in rammed into a diesel tanker and caught fire early on Monday (November 17).

According to media reports, the incident occurred while the bus was en route from Mecca to Medina. The crash reportedly occurred around 1.30 am IST on the Badr-Medina highway.

The Federal could not independently verify the number of people involved in the accident. The victims reportedly include women and children from Hyderabad.

Only one pilgrim survived?

The bus reportedly had 43 pilgrims on board. One person is said to have survived the crash. According to media reports, the survivor is 25-year-old Abdul Shuhaib Muhammed. The dead reportedly include 20 women and 11 children. The pilgrims were reportedly headed for Medina after completing their rituals in Mecca.

The Hyderabad pilgrims were part of an Umrah package arranged through local travel agencies. The Telangana government has announced state-level support for the families of the deceased.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India and the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia are coordinating the transport of bodies and treatment of the injured. Authorities say further details, including names and other information, will be released soon. Identification of the bodies and DNA tests are underway.

Modi says consulate providing help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply saddened" by the accident involving Indian nationals. "My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones," Modi said in a post on X.

"I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured," he said.

The prime minister said the Indian embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah were providing all possible assistance and officials were in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities.

Telangana CM expresses shock

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed shock over the bus accident. He has directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to immediately gather complete details of the incident, including the number of victims from Telangana.

The Telangana CMO said a control room has been set up at the state secretariat to monitor updates and facilitate communication with families of the pilgrims.

"In view of a tragic bus accident near Medina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in the Consulate General of India, Jeddah. The contact details of the Helpline are as under: Toll-free number- 8002440003," stated the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia in a post on X.

What Jaishankar said

On X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Indian embassy in Jeddah was extending full support to families of the victims.

"Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he added.

Indian Embassy releases helpline numbers

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has released helpline numbers following the incident. "In light of a tragic bus accident late last night involving Umrah pilgrims, near Madinah, Saudi Arabia, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah. The contact details of the Helpline are as under: 8002440003 (Toll free), 00966122614093, 00966126614276, 00966556122301 (WhatsApp). We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families," stated a release issued by the Embassy.

It further stated that the Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are also in touch with Saudi Haj and Umrah Ministry, and other local authorities as well as with the concerned Umrah operators.

"Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are extending fullest support. Officials of the Embassy and the Consulate are also in touch with the concerned officials of the State of Telangana to coordinate with the concerned families," it added.

Owaisi reacts

Reacting to the incident, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, "...Forty-two Hajj pilgrims who were travelling from Mecca to Medina were on a bus that caught fire...I spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and he assured me that they are gathering information about the matter. I have contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers’ details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary. I request the Union Government, especially EAM Dr S. Jaishankar, to bring the bodies back to India and, if anyone is injured, ensure that they receive proper medical treatment.”

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said he was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the accident. "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Rijiju said in a post on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled the deaths and urged the Centre to closely coordinate with state authorities to provide succour to the families of the deceased.

Kharge said he has instructed the Telangana chief minister to provide all possible assistance to the families of the victims, and is closely monitoring the situation.