1-km Telangana bridge, under construction for 8 years, toppled by wind

A bridge that was being built for eight years in Telangana partially collapsed on Monday (April 22) night, apparently because of “strong wind”.

The bridge was being built across the Manair river, to connect Peddapalli and Bhupalpally districts. Two concrete girders between two pillars supporting the kilometre-long bridge collapsed around 9.45 pm on Monday, when a strong gale blew in the area.

Lucky escape

Tired of waiting for the bridge to be completed, the villagers laid a kutcha road under the bridge some five years back. Some 65 wedding guests, whose bus had passed the stretch only moments earlier, had a lucky escape, NDTV reported. No one was injured in the incident.