No party will be allowed to hold rallies till SOP is framed: TN govt tells HC

The Tamil Nadu government told the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court that police will not grant permission to any political party to hold public gatherings until new standard operating procedures (SOPs) are drawn up.

This announcement comes after the High Court directed the state government to frame guidelines for such events.

On Sunday (September 28), a deadly stampede at actor and TVK leader Vijay's election rally in Karur killed 41 people. Scores of others were left injured.

Also Read: Stalin slams BJP MP's Karur visit: 'Why no panel for Manipur or Kumbh stampede?'

TN govt halts public gatherings

The Additional Advocate General (AAG) appearing before the Madurai bench said that no political gatherings will be permitted until the SOPs are finalised. The submission was made as the bench disposed of several public interest litigations (PILs) demanding the formulation of SOPs for political meetings.

During the hearing, the bench also took up a PIL filed by Chennai-based advocate ML Ravi, president of the Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi, who had sought a CBI probe into the Karur tragedy. Justice Dhandapani observed, “The petitioner is in no way related to any of the victims. You cannot convert this court into a political arena.”

The judges dismissed Ravi’s plea, noting that he is a politician and not an aggrieved party, and that the Karur police investigation is still at a preliminary stage. A similar petition by BJP advocate GS Mani, also seeking a CBI probe, was dismissed.

"How can you ask for a CBI probe at the very initial stage of investigation," the judges asked.

Also Read: Karur stampede: TVK postpones Vijay's public meetings for two weeks

Ensure basic facilities

The court said that parties that have already obtained permission are not barred from conducting rallies. It stressed, however, that public meetings should not be conducted near national or state highways.

It further directed that essential facilities — such as drinking water, medical and ambulance services, toilets, and proper exit routes — must be ensured at political gatherings.

The court had scheduled hearings on seven PILs related to the Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives as scores of people gathered to see actor Vijay during his campaign.

Meanwhile, anticipatory bail petitions have been filed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leaders Bussy Anand and CTR Nirmal Kumar in connection with the incident.