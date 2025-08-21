Vijay’s TVK conference: Chaos, security lapses mar Madurai event

The second state conference of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, drew massive crowds at Parapatti in Kariyapatti taluk, Madurai. However, the event was marred by major security lapses and poor crowd management, leading to chaos across several seating arenas.



Despite meticulous planning, with a 500-acre venue near Madurai, over 3,000 bouncers, and an anticipated turnout of 1.5 lakh supporters, the event struggled with scorching heat, inadequate amenities, and unruly crowd behaviour.

Scorching heat, frayed tempers

The conference, a key moment for TVK as it prepares for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, drew thousands of enthusiastic cadres and supporters eager to hear Vijay’s keynote address. Despite entry passes being issued to cadres, media, and members of the organising committee, many people breached barricades to rush towards the ramp and stage.

The soaring temperatures and the gruelling wait of over 10 hours under the scorching sun left the crowd visibly restless. In a desperate bid for relief, many attendees tied carpets to poles to create makeshift shades, underscoring the inadequate arrangements to shield them from the heat. To add to their woes, with internet connectivity disrupted, people were unable to purchase food or water despite the presence of several makeshift stalls at the venue.

Barricades breached, chaos erupts

TVK had arranged over 8 lakh water bottles to meet the hydration needs of attendees, but the supply proved grossly insufficient against the extreme heat, leaving many dehydrated and visibly agitated. Several participants, who had been waiting for hours without access to food or adequate water, fainted, while some even suffered seizures due to the relentless heat, highlighting the glaring gaps in the event’s medical and logistical preparedness. Though security measures were in place, the sheer scale of the crowd far outstripped the arrangements, rendering them ineffective.

The situation escalated when several barricades, erected to regulate the massive crowd, were toppled by eager supporters attempting to rush closer to the stage. The breaches triggered chaotic scenes, as scuffles broke out between volunteers and attendees. Despite their efforts, volunteers and security personnel struggled to rein in the surging masses, leading to tense confrontations and further disorder.

Logistical lapses overshadow meet

Despite 18 designated entry and exit routes, the absence of proper signage and the failure to issue passes for volunteers only added to the confusion at the venue. The conference opened with Vijay’s ramp walk and the hoisting of the TVK flag, sparking immense excitement among attendees. Yet, the day’s proceedings were overshadowed by glaring logistical lapses, drawing sharp criticism over the management of such a massive gathering.



This incident mirrors the challenges witnessed during TVK’s first state conference in Vikravandi in October 2024, where comparable concerns had surfaced. As the party seeks to cement its place as a key contender in Tamil Nadu politics, the Madurai conference has underscored the urgent need for stronger organisational strategies to manage its expanding support base.

Amid the chaos, media reports said one person died while on his way to the rally. The deceased, identified as 33-year-old Prabhakaran from Chennai, reportedly collapsed en route to the event. According to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital authorities, he was found unconscious near Chakkimangalam on Sunday morning and rushed to the ICU, but was declared dead on arrival.