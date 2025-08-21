Vijay's TVK all set to hold 2nd state conference in Madurai today

Actor-politician Vijay will lead his party's second state conference in Madurai on Thursday (August 21), months ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

TVK's Madurai conference

The maiden state conference of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was held in Vikravandi in Villupuram district last year, serving as the launchpad for Vijay's political career.

The second state conference is scheduled at Parapathi in Madurai on Thursday.

The superstar arrived late on Wednesday (August 20) in the city for the meet, even as avid fans and party supporters thronged the venue.

Flag pole collapses

Incidentally, a giant flag pole on which Vijay was scheduled to hoist the TVK flag, collapsed on Wednesday and crashed on a parked four-wheeler, crushing the vehicle. However, nobody was injured in the incident.

The state conference comes months ahead of the 2026 elections in Tamil Nadu, possibly in April-May.

Poll looms large

Vijay has been vocal against the ruling DMK in the state and the BJP at the Centre.

Political circles are abuzz over what he would convey to his party workers on various issues.

The top Tamil actor is currently working on his film Jana Nayagan, rumoured to be his swansong flick.