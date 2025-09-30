Vijay speaks on Karur stampede tragedy, challenges Stalin govt

Actor and TVK leader Vijay on Tuesday (September 30) gave a video address on the Karur stampede that killed 41 people and injured scores of others. The TVK shared the video clip on social media platforms.

"Truth will come out soon," he said, directly challenging the MK Stalin government in the state. He questioned why the incident happened only in Karur, hinting at a conspiracy.

The address came over two days after a TVK rally in Karur ended in tragedy, as a stampede killed dozens of people on the spot and injured numerous others. A probe is underway.

(To be updated soon.)