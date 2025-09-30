Karur stampede: Why child safety laws failed at Vijay’s rally

The tragic stampede at actor and TVK chief Vijay’s rally in Karur has claimed more than 40 lives, including 11 children. Experts say this may be one of the deadliest stampedes linked to a political campaign in India.

Among the victims was an 18-month-old, Guru Vishnu, who lived just two streets away from the rally site. The Federal has found that the Tamil Nadu Child Rights Commission has no specific guidelines to protect children at political gatherings. The only existing framework comes from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which issued safety protocols in 2017 for large events like fairs.

Child rights activists argue that the state’s silence on this issue is deeply concerning and reflects a systemic gap in safeguarding minors at mass gatherings.

Civil society concerns

Andrew Sesuraj, member of the Tamil Nadu State Commission on Special Services for Children, told The Federal, “Civil society has long been flagging the presence of children at political shows.”

He added that children have also been spotted at recent roadshows, including those addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai. Despite repeated warnings, no concrete measures have been taken to ensure child safety.

What the law says

The Juvenile Justice Act clearly outlines child safety responsibilities. Section 75 of the Act states that if children are knowingly placed in unsafe situations by parents, organisers, or political leaders, it constitutes a criminal offence.

Punishments under this provision can include imprisonment and fines. In cases where negligence results in a child’s death or serious injury, the guilty may face up to 10 years in prison.

Lack of accountability

Despite these legal safeguards, no political leader, event organiser, or parent has ever been booked under this law for exposing children to unsafe political gatherings. The Karur stampede has once again highlighted this gap between law and enforcement.

Unless political events are brought under strict child protection mechanisms, children will continue to face life-threatening risks at large rallies and gatherings.

