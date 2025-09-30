Karur stampede: YouTuber Felix Gerald arrested for spreading 'fake news'

Tamil YouTuber Felix Gerald was arrested on Tuesday (September 30) for allegedly "spreading rumours" related to the tragic stampede at TVK chief Vijay’s rally in Karur, which left 41 people dead and over 50 injured, police said.

According to officials, Gerald, who runs the RedPix YouTube channel, was taken into custody by the Cyber Crime Police for allegedly spreading fake news in connection with the stampede. Authorities said the arrest was made as the content he shared had the potential to disturb public peace and inflame tensions.

Also Read: Karur stampede: TVK district secretary Mathiyazhagan arrested

TVK district secretary arrested

The action comes shortly after police registered cases against more than 20 individuals for allegedly circulating rumours and posting inflammatory content on social media following the Karur stampede. Three others have already been arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, a special police team also arrested Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary Pounraj for allegedly harbouring district secretary Mathialagan, one of the prime accused in the stampede case.

Mathialagan was arrested on Monday (September 29) in connection with the stampede that occurred at the rally addressed by actor Vijay on Saturday (September 27) night.

Also Read: Karur stampede: Leaders avoid directly blaming Vijay

Booked under multiple sections

Mathialagan was among three senior TVK office-bearers named in the FIR. TVK state general secretary Bussy Anand and deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar are the other two party office bearers named in the FIR.

They are booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life of others) and 223 (disobedience to order).

They were also booked under section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.

The FIR did not name TVK chief Vijay but alleged that he conducted unauthorised roadshows before arriving at Velusamypuram in Karur district, where his delayed entry allegedly caused overcrowding and unrest, triggering the fatal stampede on September 27.