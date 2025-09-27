Vijay rally stampede: CM Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh payout, forms probe panel

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday (September 27) expressed profound grief over the “stampede-like-situation” at the Vijay’s political rally in Karur, which claimed 36 lives—including eight children and 16 women—describing it as a “heart-wrenching blow to all our hearts”.

In a detailed official statement, Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the kin of each deceased from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund and the formation of a high-level inquiry commission to probe the incident. Those undergoing intensive care in hospitals will receive Rs 1 lakh each.

‘Shaken our conscience’

Chaos erupted during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) political campaign in Karur, which was addressed by actor-turned-politician Vijay, leading to the tragedy amid reports of overcrowding.

“Upon learning of the 36 lives lost in the stampede at the TVK political outreach meeting in Karur today, I am overcome with unspeakable sorrow and anguish,” Stalin said. “These invaluable losses have shaken the conscience of every one of us. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families enduring this irreparable tragedy.”

Treatment for injured

The chief minister directed the authorities to provide specialized medical treatment to all those admitted to hospital after being injured in the stampede. He designated School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to accelerate medical arrangements on the ground. Additionally, Collectors from Trichy, Salem, and Dindigul districts, along with medical teams, have been rushed to Karur.

“I have instructed that Rs 10 lakh be paid out to the families of those who lost their lives in this heartbreaking incident and Rs 1 lakh each to individuals receiving intensive treatment in hospitals,” the statement read.

Retied HC judge to probe stampede

Underlining the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, Stalin announced the immediate constitution of a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, a former Madras High Court judge, to conduct a thorough probe into the circumstances of the tragedy and submit a report to the state administration.

Stalin, who has faced sharp criticism from Opposition leaders over alleged lapses in security and crowd management, will personally visit Karur on Saturday night. “I will travel to Karur this night to meet the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident, offer them solace, and visit those receiving treatment in the hospital,” he affirmed.

The announcement comes amid escalating political tensions, with the BJP’s former state president K Annamalai slamming the administration for “extreme carelessness” and demanding strict action. As rescue and relief operations continue, the focus remains on preventing future tragedies at large public gatherings in the state.