Vijay fans throng airports as Jana Nayagan audio launch draws global crowd

Airports in Chennai and Kuala Lumpur are witnessing unprecedented crowds as thousands of Vijay fans flock to Malaysia for the grand audio launch of his supposed final film, Jana Nayagan, scheduled for December 27 at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Videos and photos circulating on social media show packed terminals, with fans filling flights bound for Kuala Lumpur. Senior Manager, Operations, at Divo Movies in Chennai described the surge as “completely unplanned,” noting that flights to KL are "exclusively filled with Thalapathy Vijay fans."

Global rush for Vijay

A diehard Vijay fan, Niramala from New Jersey, USA, shared her excitement. "My friends from across the globe will plan to meet in KL for the Thalapathy festival. I came via three international airports, all three filled with Thalapathy fans,” she said.



"Even though it's such a massive stadium, tickets are completely sold out. Not just Chennai airport, my friends say immigration queues are packed at many other airports. Usually, Vijay fans travel to Chennai for events, but this time, everyone is heading to Malaysia."

Sugumar Srinivasan of a cinema club said fans are travelling from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Europe, with around 1 lakh people expected overall. Organisers, however, project up to 90,000 attendees at the venue, with tickets in multiple tiers largely sold out.

As per online ticket booking portals, demand for flights, particularly from Chennai to Kuala Lumpur, has caused prices to rise sharply (reports indicate up to 40% hikes on peak dates around December 26-28). Local media reported that airports in Chennai, Kuala Lumpur, and other hubs have seen heavy crowds, with fans filling terminals and immigration queues.

Thalapathy fest under watch

The event, dubbed "Thalapathy Thiruvizha," will feature a tribute concert with performances celebrating Vijay's career, followed by the audio launch of Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Several celebrities are expected, with some names kept as surprises. According to reports, leading stars Dhanush and Simbu are likely to take part in the event.

Organisers and local reports highlight a major tourism spillover, with thousands of international fans primarily from India, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Europe, and beyond traveling to Kuala Lumpur. This influx is expected to boost hotels, local transport, food services, and attractions like Batu Caves and Genting Highlands, especially as it aligns with preparations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

In the wake of a tragic stampede at a recent TVK rally in the Karur district of Tamil Nadu that claimed 41 lives, Malaysian authorities have imposed strict guidelines to ensure safety and prevent any political overtones. The Royal Malaysia Police have explicitly banned political speeches, slogans, banners, symbols, materials, or live political messaging at the venue. Merchandise associated with Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, including T-shirts, flags, badges, posters, umbrellas, or anything prominently displaying red and yellow colours, is prohibited.

Focus on cinema legacy

Additional restrictions include a complete ban on entry for children under five years of age, and spectators will not be permitted to re-enter the stadium once they exit. Bringing food and beverages from outside is prohibited, as is alcohol. The use of professional cameras, drone cameras, flags, weapons, and laser pointers is also strictly not allowed inside the stadium.



Security has been heightened, with police warning of stern action against violators. As per the local leading daily report, event organiser Datuk Abdul Malik Dashtigeer emphasised that the occasion will remain "solely an entertainment event," focused on Vijay's cinematic legacy.

As Vijay's purported last film before entering full-time politics, the event will celebrate his three-decade cinematic legacy with a 10-hour tribute concert featuring Anirudh Ravichander and over 30 performers.

Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and others, and is set for release on January 9, 2026, ahead of the Pongal festival.