Vijay at Erode rally: Fight between 'pure force' TVK and 'evil force' DMK

The fight is between 'pure force' TVK and 'evil force' DMK, said TVK chief Vijay, as he largely targeted the ruling DMK in his address at the TVK rally in Erode on Thursday (December 18).

Hitting out at the DMK, the actor turned politician said that DMK and problems are like friends, they are inseparable. Further, he added that vested interests carrying out a smear campaign against me, won't succeed.

Also read: TVK declares Vijay as CM candidate, authorises him to decide on alliance

DMK is keen only on targeting me, creating hurdles to TVK, alleges party chief Vijay.

TVK's Erode rally comes at the behest of Sengottaiyan, who recently joined the TVK after he rebelled with the AIADMK leadership.

The rally will be the first for the TVK in western Tamil Nadu; after Vijay’s campaign rally in Namakkal and Karur. Sengottaiyan told the media, “We have made all arrangements adhering to the conditions issued by the police. There are no QR codes or passes given to those who will come to watch our leader Vijay speak."