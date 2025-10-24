Vijay drops Karur visit, set to meet stampede victims' kin in Chennai on Monday

In a significant shift to his long-delayed outreach efforts, actor and Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is planning to meet the bereaved families of the Karur stampede victims in Chennai or the nearby coastal town of Mamallapuram on Monday (October 27), party sources revealed on Friday (October 24).

The move comes after persistent logistical challenges in securing a suitable venue in Karur, where the devastating incident happened nearly a month ago.

The tragedy occurred on September 27, when a massive crowd crush at a TVK rally in Karur claimed 41 lives, including several women and children. The disaster was attributed to overwhelming attendance, inadequate crowd management, and logistical shortcomings. The rally, intended as a high-energy political address to bolster the party's prospects ahead of next year's Tamil Nadu assembly elections, descended into chaos as suffocation and trampling left scores dead and injured.

Delay in meeting families

Vijay's proposed visit, initially slated for October 17, was abruptly postponed following the arrival of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team in Karur. The Supreme Court-mandated probe, supervised by a commission headed by retired Justice Ajay Rastogi, has been examining potential lapses by local police, event organisers, and TVK volunteers.

A senior TVK administrator, speaking to The Federal under the condition of anonymity, explained the earlier deferral: "The CBI team will be camped in Karur today and tomorrow. We don't want the leader's visit to either complicate the investigation or cause any unintended disruptions during their fieldwork."

The party reiterated its commitment to a "fair and unobstructed probe". The administrator added, "Our priority is to ensure truth emerges without hurdles. Our leader will visit as soon as it's feasible".

Venue availability

Now, with the CBI inquiry underway—led by IPS officer Praveen Kumar and including forensic analysis of security footage, witness statements, and permission protocols—TVK officials say that venue availability in Karur remains a sticking point. "Arranging a private marriage hall or similar space has proven difficult amid the ongoing sensitivities and security concerns," a party source told The Federal.

As a result, the plan has evolved to invite the bereaved families to Chennai, where Vijay can offer personal condolences in a controlled environment. Mamallapuram is also being considered as an alternative for a more relaxed atmosphere.

The meeting has been fixed for October 27, with the affected families giving their consent. "We want this to be on their terms—no pressure, just support," the source added.

In recent weeks, Vijay has already extended financial aid of ₹20 lakh each to 39 families and connected with them via video calls, promising assistance. Party cadres, meanwhile, remain in a "wait-and-watch" mode, relieved by the judicial oversight but eager for closure.