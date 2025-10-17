TVK chief Vijay postpones Karur visit as CBI begins probe into stampede
TVK chief defers meeting with victims' kin to avoid obstructing CBI team, led by IPS officer Praveen Kumar, to investigate the stampede arrived in Karur today
Actor-turned-politician and Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay has temporarily postponed his much-awaited planned visit to Karur on today (Friday, October 17), where he was to meet the kin of the victims who died in a tragic stampede which occurred at his campaign rally on September 27.
The decision comes just hours after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, ordered by the Supreme Court to probe the incident that claimed 41 lives, arrived in Karur district to begin its inquiry.
CBI begins probe
Leading the probe is IPS officer Praveen Kumar from the Gujarat cadre, a seasoned investigator with expertise in high-profile cases.
CBI's additional deputy superintendent of police Mukesh Kumar and deputy superintendent of police Ramakrishnan are accompanying Kumar in his investigations. The team touched down in Karur earlier this morning, signalling the start of a comprehensive examination of evidence, including witness statements, analysis of venue layouts, and a detailed review of the security footage.
Sources indicated that the inquiry will also focus on the systemic failures in crowd control, permissions granted by Tamil Nadu police, and any acts of negligence by TVK volunteers.
Low-key visit deferred
The probe's timing, however, clashed directly with Vijay's scheduled itinerary, said sources.
"The CBI team will be camped in Karur today and tomorrow. We don't want the leader's visit to complicate the investigation in any way, nor cause any unintended disruptions during their fieldwork," a senior party administrator told reporters on condition of anonymity.