TVK chief Vijay postpones Karur visit as CBI begins probe into stampede

Actor-turned-politician and Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay has temporarily postponed his much-awaited planned visit to Karur on today (Friday, October 17), where he was to meet the kin of the victims who died in a tragic stampede which occurred at his campaign rally on September 27.

The decision comes just hours after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, ordered by the Supreme Court to probe the incident that claimed 41 lives, arrived in Karur district to begin its inquiry.

Notably, the SC probe is monitored by a commission led by Justice Ajay Rastogi, a retired SC judge.

CBI begins probe

Leading the probe is IPS officer Praveen Kumar from the Gujarat cadre, a seasoned investigator with expertise in high-profile cases.

CBI's additional deputy superintendent of police Mukesh Kumar and deputy superintendent of police Ramakrishnan are accompanying Kumar in his investigations. The team touched down in Karur earlier this morning, signalling the start of a comprehensive examination of evidence, including witness statements, analysis of venue layouts, and a detailed review of the security footage.

Also read: Karur stampede: As SC raps HC for critiquing Vijay, TVK says ‘we never fled scene’

Sources indicated that the inquiry will also focus on the systemic failures in crowd control, permissions granted by Tamil Nadu police, and any acts of negligence by TVK volunteers.

Low-key visit deferred

The probe's timing, however, clashed directly with Vijay's scheduled itinerary, said sources.