Vijay accuses DMK of throttling TVK rallies, questions Stalin’s foreign tours

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay on Saturday (September 20) hit out at the DMK government, accusing it of imposing numerous conditions on his political meetings. He wondered whether the government would dare to impose the same restrictions during the visits of the prime minister or the home minister.



Addressing a massive rally at Puthur in Nagapattinam, he said the government restrained his free movement and even resorted to disrupting power. “CM sir, will you impose conditions during the prime minister and home minister's visit, or disrupt power as you do to the TVK? Numerous restrictions are imposed on me. I can't move my hands,” Vijay said.

‘Won’t give in to threats'

“Why impose conditions on me when I only want to meet the people? What is your intention?” he asked. Reiterating that the 2026 contest would be between the TVK and the DMK, he urged his cadres to choose whether they wanted the DMK to continue or the TVK to take power. As the crowd roared “TVK, TVK,” Vijay quipped, “Did you hear this, CM sir?” He added that the TVK would not be cowed down by threats, as it had the people’s solid backing.

Vijay alleged that the microphone was cut off during his speech at the Tiruchirappalli meeting and that the power supply was disrupted at Ariyalur, leaving him with barely three minutes to address the gathering. “Try imposing such restrictions during Narendra Modi or Amit Shah’s visits and see what happens,” he said, cautioning the DMK government against being “tyrannical” towards the TVK.

Targets Stalin over foreign trips

Turning to Chief Minister MK Stalin's foreign trips to secure investments for the state, Vijay wondered if the tours were really meant to obtain investment for Tamil Nadu or invest in companies abroad. “CM sir, tell me from your heart, is it investment from abroad or investment abroad? Is the overseas trip meant to fetch investment for the state or to secure your family's investment abroad?” he asked.

The TVK leader accused the DMK government of doing precious little for the development of the coastal Nagapattinam district, where even a government marine college was not established, nor the tourism infrastructure developed, nor industries promoted.

Slams DMK on fishermen’s woes

Hitting out at the DMK on the fishermen and Sri Lankan Tamils issues, he said Chief Minister Stalin wrote letters to the prime minister on the Tamil Nadu fishermen being attacked, but remained “silent” thereafter.



“We are not DMK to write letters on fishermen's problems and remain silent. Our agenda is to ensure a lasting solution to the fishermen issue and also those of the Sri Lankan Tamils,” he said and criticised the BJP government for discriminating against the Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Responding to criticism by some political parties that he chose to attend political meetings only during weekends, Vijay said the rallies were scheduled to ensure the public and his followers were not disturbed. “Moreover, it was also to give rest to certain political leaders,” he said.



(With agency inputs)