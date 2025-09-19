Security breach at TVK chief Vijay's residence; man found on terrace

In a major security lapse, a 24-year-old mentally challenged man managed to enter the residence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay at Neelankarai on Chennai’s East Coast Road.

The intruder, identified as Arun, was spotted sitting on the terrace of the actor-turned-politician’s home before being secured by police.

Security breach

Arun was later detained by the Neelankarai police and admitted to the Kilpauk Government Mental Health Hospital. Initial reports suggest that the intruder has been mentally unstable for four years.

Confirming the incident, a senior police officer told NDTV, “We have secured the man, found him to be mentally challenged and admitted him to a mental home.”

Officials said an investigation is underway to determine how the intruder managed to enter Vijay’s residence despite the high-security arrangements in place.

The incident has raised concerns over a possible lapse in the security protocol around the TVK leader.

Y-category protection

The home ministry has granted Y-category protection by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Vijay, due to his rising political stature and mass appeal.

The breach comes just days after Vijay kick-started his statewide political tour in Trichy, which drew tens of thousands of supporters and brought the city to a standstill. He is scheduled to resume campaigning in Nagapattinam tomorrow.

The TVK is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.