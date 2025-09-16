Vijay's TVK releases AI-generated video targeting DMK, Stalin

Actor Vijay's political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has reportedly released an AI-generated video targeting the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu. The video shows DMK founder CN Annadurai praising Vijay and slamming the DMK. The MK Stalin-led party is yet to respond to the viral video.

The AI-generated video features a digitally recreated version of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai. The video shows ‘Annadurai’ criticising the DMK—the party he founded—and endorsing Vijay’s leadership, setting off a political firestorm.

The two-minute, 32-second video portrays AI-Annadurai praising Vijay’s journey from humble beginnings and aligning his ideals with those of social reformer EV Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar. "Just like me, an ordinary man who rose to be Chief Minister, you too have come up through hard work," the AI voice says. It goes on to accuse today’s DMK leaders of prioritising dynastic politics over public welfare.

DMK hits back

The DMK hit back swiftly. Party spokesperson A Saravanan condemned the video as a "deepfake" and a "cheap tactic for political gain," warning that the public would not be misled by AI misuse in politics.

AI-Annadurai also touched on contentious issues like Hindi imposition and alcohol sales, asserting that the present-day DMK has strayed from its founding values. The real Annadurai had enforced prohibition during his tenure in 1967. The video criticises the state’s current revenue model of liquor sales—an attack long echoed by BJP leaders.

Interestingly, the video does not mention the AIADMK.

The use of artificial intelligence to resurrect a towering political figure for campaign messaging marks a new frontier in Tamil Nadu politics. At the national level, the BJP and Congress have been engaged in a war of words, and lawsuits, over AI-generated videos.