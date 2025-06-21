Karunanidhi might have mediated between Maran brothers, but Stalin unlikely

Had Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) patriarch M Karunanidhi been alive, he might have mediated between this grandnephews Dayanidhi and Kalanithi Maran to end their corporate battle over Sun TV Network, but the current head of Tamil Nadu’s first family, MK Stalin, or his sister Selvi, or his son Udhayanidhi may not intervene in this case, say observers.

Dayanidhi Maran, a DMK MP, has issued a legal notice to his brother, Sun TV Network chairman Kalanithi, accusing him of fraudulently seizing control of the media conglomerate in 2003. The dispute, rooted in a contentious share allotment, has reignited debates about family rivalries, political motives, and the legacy of the DMK.

Feeling of betrayal

Senior journalist Savithiri Kannan noted that Kalanithi built a “one-man empire” at Sun TV, sidelining Dayanidhi, who was never a supportive partner but rather an opponent. Kalanithi pushed Dayanidhi into politics, believing he had a future there, but Dayanidhi felt denied his due importance in the family.

For 20 years, he trusted Kalanithi would not marginalize him, only to feel betrayed. This betrayal, coupled with unfulfilled economic and familial expectations, prompted the legal notice. Kannan suggested that if Karunanidhi were alive, he would have mediated, but it’s unclear to what extent Stalin or Udhayanidhi will intervene.

Earlier, whenever conflicts erupted within the DMK family or between Karunanidhi and his sons, his daughter Selvi played a key role as a mediator, facilitating resolutions. However, political observers believe Selvi is unlikely to intervene in the current corporate battle between the Maran brothers.

Not close to Stalin

Besides, Murasoli Maran may have been the “eyes and ears” of Karunanidhi, but his sons have never been as close to Stalin politically, senior journalist Priyan observed. He also noted that family disputes within the Karunanidhi clan are common.

In 2001, Murasoli Maran opposed the inclusion of caste-based parties in the DMK alliance, predicting defeat, and even stopped speaking to Karunanidhi for a time. On other occasions, too, the DMK family has been plagued by internal family disputes that blend personal rivalries, political ambitions, and media empires. Here are some past instances:

Dinakaran attack by Azhagiri’s supporters

On May 9, 2007, supporters of MK Azhagiri, enraged by a Dinakaran survey favouring Stalin as Karunanidhi’s successor, with only two per cent support for Azhagiri, allegedly attacked the newspaper’s Madurai office, owned by Kalanithi. The survey, published by the Maran-controlled outlet, was perceived as a deliberate slight against Azhagiri, who held significant influence in the DMK’s southern strongholds.

The violent assault, involving petrol bombs, killed three employees—engineers VP Ganesan, G Vinoth, and security guard S Karthi—and caused widespread outrage. The attack was seen as Azhagiri’s attempt to assert dominance and retaliate against the Marans, who were viewed as aligning with Stalin.

Karunanidhi, then Tamil Nadu chief minister, ordered Sun TV, based in Anna Arivalayam since 1993, to vacate the premises, escalating tensions. Dayanidhi, then the Union communication minister, resigned amid the fallout.

Marans’ fallout and Kalaignar TV launch

In response, the Karunanidhi family launched Kalaignar TV on September 27, 2007, managed by Dayalu Ammal (60 per cent stakes) and Kanimozhi, Karunanidhi’s daughter. Named after Karunanidhi’s pen name, the channel aimed to counter Sun TV’s dominance and serve as the DMK’s propaganda arm. The launch escalated the media rivalry, positioning Kalaignar TV as a direct competitor to the Marans’ empire.

Brief reconciliation

In December 2008, as the 2G spectrum controversy emerged, Tamil Nadu witnessed an unexpected DMK family reconciliation, unlikely to be forgotten by the state’s political observers.

Days after the spectrum issue surfaced, Dayanidhi met Karunanidhi at his Gopalapuram residence on December 1, ending an 18-month rift sparked by the 2007 Dinakaran attack. Stalin and Kanimozhi facilitated the truce, driven by the need for unity before the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

Karunanidhi, visibly emotional, remarked, “My heart sweetened, and my eyes teared up,” reflecting the significance of reuniting with the Maran brothers. Dayanidhi was reinstated as DMK’s Chennai Central candidate, but tensions with Azhagiri persisted.

2G scam and Azhagiri’s marginalization

The 2G spectrum scam of 2011–12 implicated Kanimozhi, who was jailed for months, and Dayanidhi, accused of misusing ISDN lines to benefit Sun TV, causing a Rs 440 crore loss to the exchequer.

The controversy strained the Marans’ ties with the DMK leadership. Meanwhile, Azhagiri’s rivalry with Stalin intensified.

In 2013, Karunanidhi named Stalin his successor, citing Azhagiri’s “foul language” against his brother. Azhagiri was suspended from the DMK in 2014 for anti-party activities. Sun Pictures, a Sun Group subsidiary, also faced legal troubles, with its COO charged with cheating.

Maran brothers’ corporate clash

Dayanidhi has issued a legal notice to Kalanithi, alleging fraud in a 2003 share allotment. Dayanidhi claims Kalanithi allotted himself 1.2 million Sun TV shares at Rs 10 each, against their market value of Rs 2,500–3,000, without shareholder approval, diluting family stakes.

The notice demands a forensic audit and SEBI probe, accusing Kalanithi of violating company laws. The dispute has triggered a 4 per cent drop in Sun TV’s stock price.

Will blood win over business?

Priyan, however, believes that “blood is thicker than water” and predicts that the Maran brothers will soon reconcile. He views the current feud as a family shareholder dispute, unlikely to cause significant political fallout for the DMK. “Stalin will take care of Dayanidhi’s political interest,” he said.

However, party sources say DMK leaders, including Chief Minister Stalin, are likely to remain neutral, treating the feud as a private family matter to avoid internal rifts ahead of the crucial polls. The complex nature of this dispute, rooted in financial and personal grievances, limits the scope for her involvement, leaving the resolution uncertain.