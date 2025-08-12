Tamil poet Vairamuthu faces backlash from BJP over remarks on Lord Ram

Noted Tamil lyricist and poet Vairamuthu’s remark that Lord Ram’s “actions seemed bewildered” after he got separated from his wife Sita has sparked a major row with the BJP accusing him of hurting religious sentiments.

Vairamuthu recently made the remarks while speaking at a ceremony where he received an award after the ancient poet Kambar, who wrote the Tamil version of the epic 'Ramayana'.

“After parting with his divine consort, his actions seemed bewildered,' in this line, Kamban pities Rama, who, separated from his wife, lost his senses,” stated Vairamuthu in a post in Tamil on X.

“Through Kamban, Rama, forgiven, becomes human; Kamban becomes divine," I spoke,” he added.

‘Does Stalin support Vairamuthu’s remark’

Lashing out at Vairamuthu over the remark, BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran dubbed them as “derogatory” and “condemnable.

“At the recent book launch event of DMK MP Mr. @Jagathofficial, Mr. @Vairamuthu’s derogatory remarks about Lord Sri Rama, who is revered and worshipped by Hindus, are condemnable,” he said.

The BJP leader also asked whether Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and the ruling DMK supports the remark.

“Not only does he claim to spread Vaishnava devotion by establishing the “Alwars Research Centre,” but DMK MP Mr. Jagathrakshakan, who also says he is researching Kamba Ramayanam, and Chief Minister Mr.@mkstalin , who proudly claims to have donated funds for the construction of the Ram Temple, do they endorse Mr. Vairamuthu’s anti-Hindu stance?,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu BJP chief also asked why DMK, which keeps talking about “religious harmony”, has not condemned Vairamuthu’s remark.

“ Why have the DMK members, who proclaim “religious harmony” from one platform to another, not expressed any condemnation so far? When many from ministers to councillors, including the @arivalayam comrades, are followers of Hinduism, don’t they realize that such remarks hurt their own party members as well?” he said.

Demands public apology

Nainar also demanded that an immediate public apology from Vairamuthu, alleging that he does not even have basic knowledge of the Tamil language.

“Therefore, it is condemnable that individuals like Mr. Vairamuthu, without fully studying and understanding Kamba Ramayanam and without knowing the basic meanings of the Tamil dictionary, distort and speak as they please. He must publicly apologise for his defamatory remarks. The ruling government, which projects itself as a pillar of religious harmony, must ensure this!” he added.