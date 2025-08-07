What made Khushbu Sundar move from DMK to Congress to finally BJP?

With eight months to go for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, BJP Vice-President Khushbu Sundar spoke exclusively to The Federal on how she views her new role, the ideological shift in her political journey, and her scathing assessment of the DMK and Congress.

In a candid conversation, she discussed booth-level focus, respect for women in politics, coalition challenges, and what sets the BJP apart from her previous parties.

You’ve been appointed the Vice-President of the Tamil Nadu BJP at a crucial time. How do you see your role and what will your key contributions be?

We are all prepared—this is not a solo effort. We only have eight months left, so it’s all hands on deck. But in BJP, we don't work individually—we work as a team. I see myself not as a Vice-President but as a karyakarta, a grassroots worker.

Our focus will be on the booth level, as Amit Shah ji always stresses. We need to motivate our booth-level workers, help them understand the roadmap to electoral success, and ensure they know this is not a business. No one is here to make money. The BJP’s motto is to serve the people and serve the nation, and that’s what we aim to take forward.

Your political journey spans DMK, Congress, and now BJP. How do you view this evolution—especially since BJP is seen as a nationalist party, very different from your earlier affiliations?

People like to label us “politicians” as if it comes with a warning sign. But I see myself simply as a public servant. I didn’t join politics to covet money or fame. I’ve made my money and name. Now, I’m here to serve.

In the Congress, you don’t serve the nation—you serve one family. When Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress president, we were asked for suggestions on who should take over. I suggested Jyotiraditya Scindia but I was pulled up for not naming Rahul Gandhi. That baffled me.

When you have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi—someone with such a humble background who’s now a global icon—it’s inspiring. The world listens when he speaks on global issues. I learn from that leadership every day.

As for DMK, the party I joined under Karunanidhi ji and the DMK of today are very different. The first lesson I learned in the DMK was respect for women. Karunanidhi taught us never to refer to J Jayalalithaa disrespectfully—it was always “Amma” or “Jayalalithaa avargal.”

That basic respect is missing in today’s DMK. Now, there’s a sadistic pride in disrespecting women on public platforms and social media. That reflects a complete failure in leadership, and yes, I’m referring to MK Stalin. While he is my Chief Minister and I respect that position, as a political leader he has failed to control this behaviour within his party. I scoff when he talks about women’s empowerment.

You also worked with Congress, a party you describe as centrist. What made you leave?

In the Congress, you don’t serve the nation—you serve one family. You’re expected to say “Yes, ma’am” and “Yes, sir” to everything. When Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress president, we were asked for suggestions on who should take over. I suggested Jyotiraditya Scindia because he was articulate, courageous, and had a strong base in Madhya Pradesh. But I was pulled up for not naming Rahul Gandhi. That baffled me.

Rahul Gandhi is a reluctant politician. He’s in politics not by choice but by force of legacy. In the Congress, dissent is not tolerated. You’re asked for opinions, but only the “right” ones. That doesn’t work for me.

Is that space for free expression something you’ve found in the BJP?

Absolutely. As a National Executive member, I’ve attended meetings where the Prime Minister and top leadership are present. We’re given the space to say what may or may not work. You can share your honest opinion, and it will be heard. That’s something I’ve found unique in the BJP.

How do you assess the BJP’s health in Tamil Nadu? Especially when critics say your party can’t go solo and must rely on alliances.

People forget that we had the courage to go solo in the last election. Can DMK or Congress say the same? If they’re so confident, they should try going solo. Tamil Nadu has seen both DMK and Congress rule alone, but they no longer have the guts to stand alone. That says something.

Our alliance with AIADMK has been re-formed during Amit Shah ji’s recent visit. There’s still time—eight months. Others can join us, or not. Either way, we are confident we can win.

Can you say definitively who will be the face of the alliance, the chief ministerial candidate?

That’s not my department. It would be inappropriate for me to comment. That’s for our state president or senior Delhi leaders to announce.

Given the power-sharing tensions between AIADMK leaders like Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and BJP, will this impact ground-level coordination?

Everyone has opinions and open minds. Rather than others speculating, let the party chiefs address those concerns. They’re best suited to speak on it.

There’s also internal tension in the PMK between S Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss, and DMDK’s Premalatha Vijayakanth recently met with Stalin. Are these parties drifting away from your alliance?

Anybody can meet the Chief Minister. O Panneerselvam met him recently and clarified it was a courtesy call. Premalatha meeting Stalin could be the same. If they want to go, that’s their decision. The PMK’s internal feud is unfortunate, but it’s between father and son. We cannot comment on family issues. We're just observers.

Why was O Panneerselvam not allowed to meet PM Modi despite requesting an appointment? He even shared WhatsApp chats with K Annamalai. Isn’t this disrespectful to a three-time Chief Minister?

I stand by what K Annamalai ji said—WhatsApp messages can’t be treated as official confirmation. I choose to believe him on this matter.

Also, remember that Jayanthi Natarajan once said she waited three years for an appointment with Rahul and Sonia Gandhi and never got it. So, if OPS is waiting two months for an appointment with the Prime Minister, that shouldn’t be taken personally.

The Prime Minister leads a country of 1.3 billion people and has international obligations too. It’s not easy. We would love to have more people on board, but joining us is their choice. The OPS-EPS conflict is between them. BJP has nothing to do with that equation.

