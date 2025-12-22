Poll bugles go off at Christmas events as TN leaders court minorities

Christmas festivities have taken on a distinctly political flavour in Tamil Nadu ahead of the assembly elections next year, with the major parties courting the Christian community through high-profile events emphasizing on harmony, minority welfare, and bitter critiques of rivals.

Both the biggest parties of Tamil Nadu—DMK and AIADMK—have traditionally wooed minority voters. But with the BJP now part of the AIADMK alliance, questions are arising over whether the latter will retain its usual share of minority votes in the upcoming elections.

The entry of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the state’s politics has also complicated matters. Vijay, who hails from a Christian background, has a strong chance of attracting significant Christian votes. Already, several Christian organizations appear ready to extend support to TVK, while many Christian and Muslim groups continue to back the DMK.

Will BJP ties cost AIADMK Christian votes?

The presence of the BJP in the AIADMK alliance is, understandably, causing some hesitation among Christian and Muslim organizations to align with the opposition front. This reluctance may have a major impact in the 2026 assembly elections, particularly in the constituencies with large minority populations, where the shift could prove decisive.

Also read: Udhayanidhi mocks AIADMK, calls it 'Amit Shah' Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Therefore, the DMK and the TVK are doing their best to woo the Christian community before the elections, and the clergy seems to be a divided lot. Chief Minister MK Stalin recently led the DMK’s celebrations in Tirunelveli, a region with a significant Christian population. The event featured interfaith leaders honouring Stalin, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony.

DMK focuses on minority rights

In his address, Stalin positioned the DMK as the true guardian of minority rights, highlighting welfare schemes and initiatives implemented during its tenure. He praised Tamil Nadu’s unique identity of unity and brotherhood, citing examples of cross-religious participation in festivals.

Stalin warned against forces stirring religious sentiments, accusing the central government of creating fear among minorities. He reiterated his party’s opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act and vowed that Tamil Nadu would never accept attempts to impose “one religion, one language, one culture”.

BJP’s counter

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan accused Stalin of bias, praising his Christmas participation but questioning his absence from Hindu festivals like Diwali, Vinayaka Chaturthi, and Thaipusam. She challenged him to attend the upcoming Thaipusam on February 1. Vanathi claimed this reveals discrimination, not equal treatment of religions.

Also read: Stalin slams BJP for 'hating secularism' at Tamil Nadu Christmas event

Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, in his turn, hosted the AIADMK’s Christmas event in Chennai’s Kilpauk. He cut the cake and emphasized his party’s commitment to minority protection. He distinguished between temporary electoral alliances and unchanging principles, assuring firm support for minorities. He also accused the DMK of hypocritical drama to woo voters, claiming leaders shift stances on religion for political gain.

TVK and the clergy

The TVK’s “Equality Christmas Celebration”, held at a resort in Mamallapuram, was attended by around 1,500–2,000 invitees from various religions. Vijay stressed on love, compassion, and equality, describing Tamil Nadu as a land of maternal affection where festivals are shared across communities. He affirmed TVK’s 100 per cent commitment to social and religious harmony with no compromises, naming its principles “secular social justice”.

Speakers, including members of the clergy, praised Vijay, with some elevating him to the status of a “saviour” and pledging Christian support. While Vijay avoided direct attacks on the DMK, critics noted indirect jabs at Dravidian parties over unmet needs.

Congress to DMK’s defence

Senior Congress functionary and state Minorities Welfare Board Chairman Peter Alphonse issued a sharp rebuttal to Vijay over his past reference to the DMK as an “evil force”. Alphonse challenged Vijay, stating, “If he has the courage to call the force led by MK Stalin an ‘evil force’, does he have the boldness to label those who burn minorities alive in this country as an ‘evil force’?”

Also read: Vijay attacks DMK as 'evil force' in fiery TVK rally in Erode

He further questioned whether Vijay would dare to call those who locked away and discarded the tears of minorities, those who paraded women naked in Manipur, those who burned churches, those who skinned and killed people, and those who pushed Dalits and tribal communities on to the streets without the right to live as “evil forces”.

Divided clergy

Political analyst Sumanth Raman highlighted the contrasting endorsements emerging from the Christian clergy during this year’s Christmas events. He pointed out that one group of pastors, speaking at a DMK-organized function on Saturday (December 20), declared that the DMK and Stalin would continue to rule Tamil Nadu. In contrast, another group of pastors, at a Christmas event on Monday, prophesied that Vijay would rule the state in 2026.

Raman wryly questioned, “What should the Good Lord do now?”