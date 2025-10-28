Vijay slams DMK govt over paddy crop damage, says Stalin seeks 'empty publicity'

Actor-politician Vijay on Tuesday (October 28) criticised the MK Stalin-led DMK government over the issue of crop damage in Tamil Nadu, questioning what measures had been taken to safeguard the welfare of farmers.

He also took a dig at Stalin’s remark, "Naanum Deltakaran dhaan" (I too belong to the Cauvery delta region), calling it an exercise for "empty publicity".

Paddy crops drenched in rain

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder was referring to the sprouting of paddy crops drenched in rain following alleged delays in their procurement in delta districts, including Thanjavur.

"The government should have acted swiftly and saved the paddy," he said in a party statement.

"What can be said about a government that betrays farmers by failing to procure their produce on time?" Vijay asked.

Crop protection measures questioned

He posed a series of questions to the state government, including what measures had been taken to protect paddy crops and prevent damage to the farm lands during the annual monsoon season.

"What storage facilities have been arranged to protect the paddy from rain? What is the answer the Stalin government will give to farmers who are anguished over the crop damage?" the TVK chief asked.

"Due to the ignorance of a government that seeks only empty publicity, bags of paddy have gone to waste in the rain and have sprouted. Similarly, public anger against the government is only going to grow stronger, and this anti-people government will certainly be shown the door," he said, in an apparent reference to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Vijay urged the government to take immediate steps to protect farmers’ interests.