Vijay’s 51st birthday: Wishes pour in for ‘Jana Nayagan’ actor

Tamil actor Vijay is celebrating his 51st birthday today (June 22) and fans have started wishing their favourite hero on social media.

On X (formerly Twitter), #HBDThalapathyVijay is trending. Actress Nayanthara was among those who wished Vijay on his special day.

Nayanthara wrote on X, “Happiest Birthday dearest #Thalapathy@actorvijay. Have a great Year ahead Best wishes for #JanaNayagan (sic).”

Vijay will next be seen in ‘Jana Nayagan’, which is set to release on January 9, 2026.

On his birthday, KVN Productions unveiled a poster of ‘Jana Nayagan’. ‘The First Roar is Out Now’, it said on X. The movie is directed by H Vinoth and the star cast includes Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj among others.







