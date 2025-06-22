Vijay’s 51st birthday: Wishes pour in for ‘Jana Nayagan’ actor
Tamil actor Vijay is celebrating his 51st birthday today (June 22) and fans have started wishing their favourite hero on social media.
On X (formerly Twitter), #HBDThalapathyVijay is trending. Actress Nayanthara was among those who wished Vijay on his special day.
Nayanthara wrote on X, “Happiest Birthday dearest #Thalapathy@actorvijay. Have a great Year ahead Best wishes for #JanaNayagan (sic).”
Vijay will next be seen in ‘Jana Nayagan’, which is set to release on January 9, 2026.
On his birthday, KVN Productions unveiled a poster of ‘Jana Nayagan’. ‘The First Roar is Out Now’, it said on X. The movie is directed by H Vinoth and the star cast includes Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj among others.