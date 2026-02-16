Trisha slams BJP leader Nainar Nagendran's remark linking her to Vijay

Actor Trisha Krishnan on Monday (February 16) issued a strong condemnation of a controversial personal remark made by Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran, who dragged her name into a political attack on actor-turned-politician Vijay.

The statement, released through her advocate, marks Trisha's first public response to the uproar, calling for respect in public discourse.

What Nainar said

The row erupted when Nainar, while addressing the media in Chennai recently, criticised what he called Vijay's political inexperience ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Vijay, who recently launched his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has positioned himself as a major challenger to the ruling DMK and has launched sharp attacks on both the DMK and BJP.

In his remarks, Nainar mocked Vijay's ambitions, saying, “Poor man, he is completely inexperienced. First, he needs to come out of his house. He has to come out of Trisha’s house first, then something can happen.”

He further added that someone “who cannot even climb onto a rooftop is dreaming of climbing to heaven,” while advising Vijay to focus on family relations and learn from established leaders.

Trisha's statement

Reacting to it, Trisha Krishnan, through her advocate Nithyaesh Natraj of The Eastern Chambers, Chennai, released a formal press statement addressing the issue, which read, "This is with reference to the distasteful comment about my client, which is circulating in the media. My client never expected that such a distasteful and inappropriate remark would be made by a person holding a high stature in the State’s political space."

It further read, "My client makes it very clear that she is not affiliated with any political party, nor does she intend to be. Further, just as my client has continuously maintained in the past, she has always taken a neutral stand when it comes to politics. My client wishes to be defined only by her craft and not by any alleged political alignment."

"Further and most importantly, it is common saying that personal lives should never be made the subject of public commentary or discourse, and it is expected that persons holding high positions maintain responsibility and equanimity in public discourse. It is requested that my client’s name not be drawn into matters that do not concern her."

Trisha has shared the statment in her social media handles with the caption “Disrespect should and always will be called out,” has garnered significant support online.





Social media has been abuzz with reactions since the remark went viral. Fans of Trisha praised her for speaking out, with comments like “More power to you,” “Go girl,” and calls for accountability from the BJP. Some users urged legal action against Nainar Nagendran, while others highlighted the need for politicians to avoid personal attacks.

However, it has to be noted that Trisha hasn't directly addressed Nainar Nagendran or BJP in the statement. In stead, the actress has chosen to address Nainar as, " a person holding a high stature in the State’s political space."

DMK, Congress join condemnation

The comment, an insinuation of a personal relationship between Vijay and Trisha, has also led to reaction from other political parties.

The remark triggered immediate backlash from rival parties. DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan slammed the BJP, stating, “They follow Manu Dharma, which never gives respect to women. Naturally, he will speak like that. That is why the people of Tamil Nadu are against the BJP. They ill-treat women. They are known for it.” He accused Nagendran of being a “slave of the RSS.”

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai called the comments “shocking” and unfair. “Why is he talking about Trisha? The BJP has a lot of work in the country, yet he is talking about personal lives. It’s not fair. Personal comments should not be made in politics. One must not malign someone with such remarks.”

Within the BJP, some leaders defended Nagendran. BJP MLA Vijayadharani claimed the remarks were made “in a good sense” and accused the DMK of twisting them, “It is the DMK that normally maligns women... Whatever comments by our state president were made in good sense and cannot be twisted. The DMK is purposely distorting them.”

Meanwhile, Nagendran has stood by his words, refusing to withdraw them and insisting he had said it “only once.”