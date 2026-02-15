Canada-based distributor claims Vijay’s Jana Nayagan won’t release before Apr 30

As Vijay fans continue to wait for Jana Nayagan to be released, a fresh update has added to the uncertainty surrounding the film’s fate.

York Cinemas, a Canadian distributor, announced that the film “will not be releasing before April 30th.” In a public notice to patrons, the theatre chain advised customers with advance bookings to seek refunds if not already processed.

“Please note that the movie 'Jana Nayagan' will not be releasing before April 30th. If you have any pending tickets and your refund has not yet been processed, kindly contact our theatres to have it arranged at the earliest,” the statement read.

The management also assured that “all our loyal membership holders will receive priority booking access once the new release date is confirmed.”









The announcement, though limited to one overseas distributor, signals that the film’s release remains in limbo months after its originally planned debut for the Pongal week.

January release stalled by censor row

Jana Nayagan was initially slated for a January release. However, certification hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) stalled the rollout.

The film was referred to a Revising Committee after objections were raised during the certification process. The delay prompted the producers to approach the Madras High Court seeking relief. The matter briefly reached the Supreme Court before being directed back to the High Court.

Also Read: What explains Vijay's stance: Sharp words for DMK, but studied restraint for BJP

In a recent development, Vijay and the production house withdrew their case against the CBFC, choosing instead to proceed through the formal revision mechanism. The move is seen as an attempt to expedite certification, though no revised release date has yet been announced.

Elections add another layer of uncertainty

The delay carries political implications. Jana Nayagan is widely viewed as Vijay’s final major film before his full-fledged plunge into politics.

With elections expected in the coming months, industry observers believe the film could have served as a momentum builder for the actor-turned-politician. However, if the election schedule is announced before the film secures clearance and release, the Model Code of Conduct could complicate matters further, particularly given the film’s alleged political overtones.

If the code comes into force, releasing a politically themed film featuring a newly active political leader could invite scrutiny or restrictions.

Also Read: EPS slams Vijay for corruption jabs, launches 2nd phase of AIADMK poll promises

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan features Vijay in the lead alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj and Priyamani. The film is positioned as a political action drama and has generated significant pre-release buzz, both for its scale and for its perceived alignment with Vijay’s political aspirations.