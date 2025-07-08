TN: 3 children dead after train collides with private school van

A tragic accident claimed the lives of three school children and two others injured when a private school van was struck by a passenger train at a level crossing in Semmankuppam, near Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday (July 8) morning.

The incident occurred around 7.40 am as the van, carrying four students and a driver, attempted to cross the Railway Level Crossing Gate No 170, which was reportedly not closed at the time of the collision.

Three deaths

Cuddalore district Superintendent of Police (SP) Jayakumar confirmed the deaths of Nimilesh, an 11-year-old boy studying in 6th standard from Thondamanatham, and Charumathi, a 17-year-old girl in 12th standard from Mariyamman Koil Street, Chinnakattusagai. One student died at the scene, while the second succumbed to injuries later.

Chezhian, a 11th standard student too died later. The Tamil Nadu health minister confirmed that the death toll has risen to three in the accident.

The other student and driver who sustained injuries in the accident were rushed to Cuddalore Government Hospital, where they are receiving intensive treatment. There were a total of five people in the van including the driver.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the school van driver insisted on crossing the tracks despite the approaching Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai passenger train (Train No 56813).

Southern Railway, in an official statement, noted that the level crossing gatekeeper had attempted to stop the van, but the driver’s insistence led to the tragic collision. Eyewitnesses, however, allege that the gatekeeper failed to close the gate in time, with some claiming he was negligent or possibly asleep.

Locals outraged

The incident sparked outrage among locals, with hundreds gathering at the site and attacking the gatekeeper, prompting police to deploy additional forces to maintain order and enhance security.

SP Jayakumar stated, “We are investigating what exactly happened at the crossing. The gatekeeper was present at the spot, and we are looking into whether the driver’s pressure influenced the gatekeeper not to close the gate.”

Probe ordered

A committee of railway officials from the Safety, Operations, and Engineering branches has been formed to probe the incident. Authorities are also examining the condition of manned level crossings across Cuddalore and neighboring districts, including the safety measures and protocols in place. The collision caused widespread shock in the region, with visuals showing the mangled remains of the school van, dragged nearly 50 meters by the train.

A railway relief train with a medical van was dispatched to the site, and rescue operations were promptly initiated. Police and railway officials have urged the public to remain calm as they work to uncover the exact cause of the accident and ensure such tragedies are prevented in the future.

The names of the deceased are Nimilesh, 11, 6th standard, Thondamanatham, Cuddalore Taluk and Charumathi, 17, 12th standard, Mariyamman Koil Street, Chinnakattusagai, Cuddalore Taluk.

Railways' statement

Meanwhile, railway department officials said, a school van was struck by a passenger train at Railway Level Crossing Gate No 170, a non-interlocked manned gate, around 7.45 AM on Tuesday, resulting in the death of three children and injuries to several others, including the van driver.

Southern Railway clarified that the gatekeeper, Pankaj Sharma, attempted to close the gate manually as per protocol, but the van driver insisted on crossing, leading to the collision.

Initial public claims suggested the gate was left open due to the gatekeeper's negligence, with some alleging he was asleep, but the railway department has denied these allegations, stating the gatekeeper followed procedure.

Sharma has been suspended pending further investigation, and a committee from the Safety, Operation, and Engineering branches is probing the incident.