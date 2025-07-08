Helplines, shelter homes fail to check dowry deaths in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has set up government helplines and shelter homes. Yet, young women continue to die without support. Only in the past two weeks, three educated women, seemingly empowered, died by suicide, allegedly due to dowry harassment.

According to the State Crime Records Bureau, Tamil Nadu has recorded two dowry deaths every month over the past three years. But what worries activists most is not just the numbers, but the fact that these women had no access to timely help, despite the existence of government-run facilities.

Watch | Two suicides, One Cause: Dowry Horror Shocks Tamil Nadu

Service homes and one-stop centres

Social activists have raised alarm over the state’s failure to effectively publicise and popularise women’s helplines, free counselling services, and short-stay homes that are meant to offer support during crises.

According to the Social Welfare Department website, seven government service homes — one each in Chennai, Salem, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Sivagangai, and Krishnagiri — are functioning in Tamil Nadu. These service homes provide accommodation, food, and health and medical facilities.

There are also 38 one-stop centres that offer shelter and legal help for women in need of safety and protection. But many women and not aware of these facilities and often take the drastic step believing no help will be forthcoming.

Also read: Tamil Nadu bride dies by suicide over 'dowry torture' 2 months after wedding

Women unaware of facilities

Take the case of 22-year-old Lokeshwari, who died three days into her marriage, unable to bear the harassment by her husband and in-laws, who were demanding gold and other household items like an air conditioner. Her family promised five sovereigns and could only give four.

Lokeshwari’s parents alleged that she committed suicide when the demand for dowry turned into an unbearable ordeal for the new bride.

Her case is not isolated. Ridhanya, a 23-year-old MBA graduate from Tiruppur, died by suicide, leaving behind WhatsApp messages detailing verbal abuse and financial pressure from her husband’s family. Her family gave away 100 sovereigns of gold and a Volvo car worth Rs 70 lakh. In both cases, the brides were educated and dead within days of their wedding.

Silent suffering

Like Lokeshwari and Ridhanya, hundreds of women who suffer dowry harassment and other kinds of abuse are not aware of government shelters and services, said researcher and director Renuka Bala of the Centre for Women’s Development and Research.

She said that while the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) data reveals at least two dowry deaths every month over the past three years, what’s more disturbing is the trend within the data: a growing number of the victims are young, well-educated women.

“We are educating our girls only to be smart in classrooms, not in life. We provide counselling services at our centre. We handle close to 1,200 petitions a year, but the majority of them tell us they were not aware of government helplines or shelter homes,” Renuka told The Federal.

She said there is sheer negligence by the government in publicising the availability of shelter homes and helplines.

She mentioned that in 2024 alone, 26 dowry-related suicides were reported in Tamil Nadu. The average age of the victims was between 22 and 30 years. A majority of them had completed graduation.

Also read: Is the craze for gold and dowry killing Malayali women?

What government is doing

When The Federal spoke to Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan about the rising number of dowry deaths in Tamil Nadu, she said efforts are being made to popularise the government facilities available for women in all district headquarters in the state.

“Our social welfare officials have been asked to spread the message about free counselling services and helpline numbers in colleges. We were louder about NEET suicides. But when educated women die due to dowry harassment, the issue doesn’t get prominence. It barely makes a ripple unless there’s a video or a viral hashtag. This must change,” she said.

“In the case of Ridhanya, it was shocking that she had approached many of her relatives, but none supported her. We want to reach out with our services to young women like Lokeshwari and Ridhanya who were ready to take help, but nobody was ready to help them,” she added.

The minister said that educational campaigns targeting both school and college students about consent, gender roles, and financial independence would help bring about change.

Where to report dowry harassment complaints

Tamil Nadu Women’s Helpline:181

Police Helpline: 100

Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women: 044-2859-2750

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)