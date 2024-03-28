TN MP A Ganeshamurthi dies of cardiac arrest after suspected suicide bid

Senior MDMK leader A Ganeshamurthi, the sitting MP from Erode, died due to cardiac arrest on Thursday (March 28), days after he was admitted following an alleged suicide bid, reports said.

According to reports, Ganeshamurthi, 77, was hospitalised in an Erode hospital on March 24 in a critical condition after he complained of uneasiness following a suicide attempt.

He was admitted to the ICU and put on ventilator support. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

MDMK chief Vaiko is said to have left for Coimbatore.

Ganeshamurthi, who was elected to Erode under DMK’s name, has held key positions in the Vaiko-led MDMK, an alliance partner of the ruling party.

He is said to have been upset by the party’s decision to give up the Erode seat to DMK in exchange for the Tiruchy seat. The MDMK has decided to field Vaiko’s son Durai from the Tiruchy Lok Sabha constituency.

MDMK chief Vaiko told the media that Ganeshamurthi was happy with the party’s decision on the Erode seat and was in a “good mood”.

"He was happy with the seat (party ticket) issue. He met me twice. We never expected him to make such a decision. He was in a good mood. I cannot believe that he took such a step and passed away. We pay our deep homage," ANI quoted him as saying.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)