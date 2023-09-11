TN govt set to launch scheme granting Rs 1,000 monthly aid to over 1 crore women

Following in footsteps of the Congress regime in neighbouring Karnataka, the Tamil Nadu government is all set to launch the largest social welfare initiative, the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, whereby monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 will be provided to 1.06 crore eligible women family heads on September 15.



“Of the nearly 1.63 crore applications received for the scheme, a total of 1.06 crore have been accepted,” the chief minister said in a press release in Chennai. The money will be directly transferred into the bank accounts of beneficiaries and they will be given ATM cards to withdraw it, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Monday (September 11).

Virtually reviewing the scheme, which is to be launched on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, the chief minister directed Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena to instruct the district collectors to monitor the implementation of the scheme. The beneficiaries will be notified of updates over SMS.

(With agency inputs)

