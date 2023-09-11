TN govt awarded tender to blacklisted firm, says Annamalai; DMK rubbishes claim

Chennai, Sep 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Sunday alleged the state government awarded tender to a blacklisted vendor.

The ruling DMK spokesperson Constantine Ravindran dismissed the allegation as false and unfounded.

Annamalai claimed on X: "In June 2022, we exposed the Nutrition Kit Scam of the #CorruptDMK government & we also mentioned that a vendor who had to be blacklisted for supplying substandard products as part of Pongal good distribution would be awarded this tender." "TN Health Minister Thiru @Subramanian_ma denied awarding the tender to the blacklisted vendor, but a recent RTI says otherwise." The BJP leader alleged the Tamil Nadu state government "denied state-run Aavin the opportunity" to produce the health mix and favoured a private firm and they have also "awarded a supply of the maternal kit to a blacklisted firm." Ravindran told PTI that the allegations made by the BJP leader are complete falsehood and no blacklisted firm could take part in the tender process. PTI VGN KH

