TN governor invites DMK's Ponmudy to take oath as minister after SC raises 'serious concern'

Attorney General R Venkataramani informed the Supreme Court on Friday (March 22) that Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has agreed to invite DMK leader K Ponmudy to be sworn in as a minister.

Venkataramani told a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that the governor had invited Ponmudi at 3:30 pm to take oath as a minister.

"The governor conveys that he has least intent to disregard the court," the AG told the Bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

SC voices 'serious concern'

On Thursday, the SC had voiced "serious concern" over Governor Ravi's refusal to reinduct Ponmudi as a minister in the state cabinet even after the SC had suspended his conviction in a corruption case.

The court had directed him to take action within 24 hours.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had earlier recommended to Ravi to induct Ponmudy in the state Cabinet and allocate him the subjects Higher Education including Technical Education, Electronics, Science and Technology currently held by Backward Classes Minister R S Rajakannappan.

Stalin's recommendation

Despite Stalin's recommendation, the governor had refused to reinduct Ponmudi, whose conviction and three-year sentence in a disproportionate assets case was stayed by the apex court recently.

Observing that Ravi was defying the top court's order, a three-judge Bench wondered how can the governor say that Ponmudy's reinduction would be against constitutional morality.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government seeking a direction to the governor to accept the recommendation made by the chief minister to reinduct Ponmudi as a minister.

