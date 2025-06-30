Sivaganga custodial death case: Post-mortem report reveals brutal torture

The tragic death of Ajith Kumar, a 29-year-old temple security guard from Sivagangai district in Tamil Nadu, has taken a chilling turn, as photos accessed by The Federal from the post-mortem procedure at Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital, clearly reveals the extent of brutality inflicted on him.

Kumar, who allegedly died during police interrogation in connection with a theft case at the Madapuram Kaliamman temple, was subjected to severe torture, according to the autopsy findings and photographic evidence.

Police brutality

The post-mortem, which lasted over five hours – far exceeding the standard one to two hours – uncovered at least 18 external injuries across Kumar’s body, including wounds on his skull, arms, back, and legs. Internal injuries, including hemorrhaging and damage to vital organs, were also reported, with a severe chest injury likely being the direct cause of death.

Sources suggest psychological trauma, stress, and internal bleeding may have further contributed to his demise. The graphic photographs, described as harrowing show evidence of torture, including beatings with pipes, chili powder exposure, and denial of water, as alleged by Kumar’s family and supported by eyewitness accounts, has intensified calls for a judicial probe and accountability.

The photographs, combined with the autopsy findings, provide compelling evidence of the alleged police brutality.

Growing public outrage

Sivagangai district superintendent of police Ashish Rawat has ordered an investigation, while Opposition leaders, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, have demanded justice and compensation for Kumar’s family.

As public outrage grows, the case underscores a disturbing pattern of custodial violence, with authorities under pressure to deliver swift and transparent justice.