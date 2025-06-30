Custodial death of TN temple worker sparks protests; 6 cops suspended

The death of a 27-year-old temple security guard in police custody on June 28 has triggered widespread outrage and protests in Tamil Nadu’s Sivagangai district.

The incident, reminiscent of the 2020 Sathankulam custodial deaths, has led to allegations of brutal police torture and sparked demands for justice, with the hashtag #JusticeForAjithKumar trending on social media.

Illegal arrest and torture

Ajith Kumar, a 10th-grade-educated contractual guard at the Adaikkalam Kaatha Ayyanar and Badrakali Amman temple in Madappuram, was detained by the Thiruppuvanam police on June 27 following a verbal complaint by a woman and her granddaughter, who alleged that Rs 2,500 in cash and 9.5–10 sovereigns of gold jewellery had gone missing from their purse after the temple visit.

Also read: J-K: Suspected LeT member’s body found from Kulgam stream, family alleges custodial death

Ajith had arranged for the duo’s car to be parked with the help of a friend, as he could not drive. The police, acting on suspicion, detained Ajith, his brother Naveen Kumar, the friend, and two others, allegedly without any arrest warrant, held them in custody illegally, and allegedly subjected them to third-degree torture.

Inhuman treatment

According to sources, the five men were interrogated and beaten at three locations—Seechacheri field near the Thiruppuvanam Veterinary Hospital, behind Madappuram Vilakku students’ hostel, and a riverbank path behind the bus depot—from Friday (June 27) evening to Saturday evening.

Naveen, who was also detained, witnessed the assault and alleged that Ajith was taken to a cattle-shed near the temple assistant commissioner’s office, where he was beaten after denying involvement in the theft. Under duress, Ajith reportedly claimed he could retrieve the jewellery, but later clarified he had no connection to the theft, leading to further assault.

Also read: Custodial death case: CBI court convicts Himachal IG, 7 other cops

Severe injuries and death

On Saturday evening, after noticing blood in Ajith’s urine, indicating severe internal injuries, the police handed him over to the temple administration. He was rushed to a private hospital in Madurai, where doctors declared him dead.

The body was sent to Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital for a post-mortem, which was conducted on Sunday (June 29) under the supervision of a Thiruppuvanam Judicial Magistrate, who recorded statements from Ajith’s mother, Naveen, and other witnesses.

Demand for justice

Angered by the incident, Ajith’s relatives and locals staged protests outside the Thiruppuvanam police station, demanding justice.

Speaking to reporters, Naveen said, “My brother was helping a family at the temple. But they claimed their jewellery was missing, and the police beat my brother and four others during interrogation. Unable to bear the pain, my brother died. They also beat me up during the questioning. My brother had no health issues; he died because of the police assault. We demand justice.”

Also read: UP: Family claims kin died in custody, police denies; video shows DSP refusing action

Policemen suspended

In response, Sivaganga Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat ordered the suspension of six policemen from Thiruppuvanam police station’s crime branch special unit—Kannan, Prabhu, Sankar Manikandan, Raja, Anand, and Ramachandran. Rawat also directed a transparent investigation into the incident.

“We are conducting a thorough inquiry into Ajith Kumar’s death to ascertain the facts,” he stated, addressing the protesters. An FIR has been registered, and the police are continuing their investigation.

Also watch: Tamil Nadu custodial torture: Allegations, U-turns raise questions

The incident has raised serious concerns about custodial violence in Tamil Nadu, with the public and Ajith’s family alleging systemic issues within the police force. The protesters have demanded a judicial inquiry and the arrest of the involved officers, emphasizing that Ajith, a young man with no criminal record, was unjustly targeted.