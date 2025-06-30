Exclusive | Sivaganga custodial death case: Eyewitness confirms brutal torture

The death of Ajith Kumar, a 27-year-old security guard at the Madapuram Bhadrakali Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district, in police custody has sparked outrage and protests across the state.

Ajith’s brother, Naveen, in an exclusive interview with The Federal, revealed chilling details of alleged third-degree treatment and torture inflicted on both him and his brother during illegal detention by the Thiruppuvanam police.

‘Mercilessly beaten’

According to Naveen, the brothers were detained in connection with a jewellery theft case and taken to a private orchard near the Thiruppuvanam bypass road for interrogation.

“The police tied my brother’s hands and beat him up mercilessly with lathis in front of me,” Naveen recounted. “They demanded we return the stolen jewellery, but how could we confess to something we didn’t do? They forced me to kneel and beat me, saying my brother would confess if I was tortured.”

Naveen was released, only to learn later that his brother had died in custody. Ajith was detained on June 27, after a devotee, Nikitha, reported missing gold jewellery worth 9.5 sovereigns from her car, which Ajith had been asked to park.

Though initially released, he was taken into custody again for further questioning, during which he allegedly succumbed to injuries. Reportedly, initial report of post-mortem revealed at least 15 external injury marks and severe internal injuries, raising serious allegations of custodial torture.

Opposition parties slam DMK govt

The incident has ignited a political firestorm, with Opposition parties, including AIADMK, BJP, and TVK, slamming the DMK government for what they call a “pattern of police brutality”.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami demanded a judicial probe and compensation for Ajith’s family, while BJP’s Nainar Nagenthran claimed 24 custodial deaths have occurred under DMK’s rule.

TVK’s N. Anand labelled the incident a sign of a “lawless and oppressive” regime, urging Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take responsibility. Six police officers — Sub-Inspectors Raja, Sangaramanickam, Ramachandran, Prabhu, Anand, and Head Constable Kannan — have been suspended, and a magisterial inquiry under Section 176 of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is underway.

Family rejects compensation

However, Naveen and Ajith’s family have rejected offers of compensation and a government job, demanding murder charges against the officers involved.

“We want justice, not relief. Such incidents must not happen to anyone else,” Naveen said.