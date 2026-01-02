Party heading for destruction: MP Jothimani takes on TN Congress leadership

Congress leader and Karur MP Jothimani Sennimalai has slammed the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), saying the party is heading towards "destruction" due to the selfish motives of a few individuals. This marks the most direct criticism yet of the state leadership amid escalating internal factionalism ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Jothimani's lengthy post on X on Thursday alleged that the party is diverting from principled politics under Rahul Gandhi and focusing instead on the mere "arithmetic" of alliances at the expense of people's issues.

Allegations of sidelining MPs and ideological drift

"No political party would deliberately sideline its own MPs by preventing them from submitting booth agent lists to the Election Commission during elections, but that's happening in Congress," she wrote.

She lamented that Tamil Nadu Congress frequently makes headlines for the "wrong reasons" unrelated to public concerns, while efforts to dilute the party's ideological stances cause deep pain. Warning of unprecedented threats from communal and divisive forces aiming to undermine Tamil Nadu's legacy of social justice, self-respect, and progressive politics built by icons like Kamaraj and Periyar, Jothimani questioned whether the party is adequately prepared for the upcoming polls. "The uncontrolled internal problems in the Tamil Nadu Congress are causing immense depression. Without strongly advancing ideological politics or speaking on people's issues, just engaging in additions and subtractions for the selfish interests of a few, Tamil Nadu Congress is gradually moving on the path of destruction," she wrote on X.

Jothimani urged party workers to recognise their responsibility to halt this slide, stressing that betraying Rahul's leadership would be unforgivable. She reminded party members that the respect Congress commands in Tamil Nadu stems from Kamaraj's heritage and the Nehru-Gandhi family's sacrifices.

Indirect indictment of state leadership

Analysts view Jothimani's statement as an indirect but sharp indictment of TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, potentially signaling a push for change at the helm. For the first time, an MP has openly critiqued the state leadership, observers note, amid longstanding factional divides involving groups aligned with P Chidambaram, Selvaperunthagai, Jothimani herself, and former president KS Alagiri.

Senior journalist Tharasu Shyam told The Federal that Jothimani's post signals the party's internal feuds. "This statement from Jothimani is a precursor to several twists ahead," Shyam remarked, adding that while some leaders in Kanyakumari district favor an alliance with Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), others insist on continuing with the DMK. Shyam said Jothimani's reference to "selfish interests of a few" is widely interpreted as aimed at senior functionary Praveen Chakravarty, whose recent meetings with TVK leader Vijay and critical posts on Tamil Nadu's debt have stirred major controversy. "The AICC must intervene immediately to put an end to this crisis," Shyam noted.

Alliance tensions and controversy over TVK outreach

The outburst comes against a backdrop of strained relations within the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. Praveen Chakravarty's late-December 2025 post claiming Tamil Nadu's debt has surpassed Uttar Pradesh's, calling it ‘alarming’, drew fierce backlash from DMK leaders and even within Congress, with Selvaperunthagai filing a complaint with the AICC and distancing the party from his views.

Jothimani herself had countered Chakravarty earlier, defending the DMK government's performance in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, arguing that debt must be viewed in the context of outcomes rather than raw comparisons. Speculation of a potential shift towards TVK by Congress has intensified factional battles, with sources indicating that demands for power-sharing or more seats in the DMK alliance have been rejected.

The TNCC has formed a committee for seat-sharing talks, but public spats, including criticisms from allies like VCK and MDMK, have exposed vulnerabilities. As grassroots workers express frustration over sidelining and a lack of focus on core ideology, Jothimani's call resonates as a plea to realign with Rahul Gandhi's vision.

Senior journalist Priyan, analysing Jothimani's statement, observed that it can be interpreted in two ways. He suggested that certain remarks made by some leaders within the Tamil Nadu Congress regarding alliance matters may have hurt Jothimani personally. Issues such as the refusal to allow submission of booth agent lists and similar incidents, he noted, clearly reflect her deep dissatisfaction with the state leadership.

Priyan further said internal factionalism within the party is nothing new. However, he emphasised that this complicated situation, as elections approach, exposes the party's weakness. "The gap between the party high command and the state leadership needs to be bridged," he said, adding, "It appears there are simply no opportunities left for Congress to revive itself in Tamil Nadu."

What Selvaperunthagai says

Selvaperunthagai has responded to Jothimani's allegations, acknowledging that there were indeed internal issues in Karur district regarding the appointment of booth agents and submission of election forms. However, he clarified that the matter has been resolved. Speaking to The Federal, Selvaperunthagai expressed shock over Jothimani's accusations, adding, "As far as I am concerned, Jothimani is my sister."