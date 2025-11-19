Coimbatore, Madurai Metro rejection sparks political storm: DMK, allies plan protests

The controversy over the Centre’s rejection of Metro Rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai intensified on Wednesday (November 19) after the Centre cited 2011 Census population figures and high costs, recommending cheaper alternatives such as Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) instead.

Tamil Nadu leaders react sharply

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reacted strongly, declaring that just as his government overcame deliberate delays and attempts to stall Chennai Metro works, “we will bring the indispensable Metro Rail to Madurai and Coimbatore, which is vital for future growth, with the same determination.”

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu told The Federal, “Madurai and Coimbatore are Tamil Nadu’s pride and among India’s fastest-growing tier-II cities. Metro Rail is not a luxury for these cities — it is an essential infrastructure requirements. It is indispensable for reducing congestion and boosting the economy.”

Also Read: Bengaluru’s ORR tech corridor traffic woes: Police tell IT firms to start pay-and-park

Echoing the criticism, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Policy Propagation general secretary Dr Arunraj questioned the inconsistency in applying the 2017 Metro Rail Policy. "How were Metros approved for cities with fewer than 20 lakh population after 2017 by relaxing rules, while Tamil Nadu is denied?" he told The Federal, referring to Bhopal, Patna and Agra.

While urging the Centre to approve the projects immediately, Arunraj also called on the DMK government to handle the issue transparently and without politicising it for protests.

DMK alliance announces protests

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) announced massive protest demonstrations against what it called the Centre's deliberate attempts to throttle Tamil Nadu's growth. The protest will be held in Coimbatore on Thursday (November 20) and in Madurai on Friday (November 21).

All alliance partners, including Congress, VCK, Left parties and MDMK, are expected to participate in the protests that will demand immediate approval of the Metro projects and an end to ''alleged step-motherly treatment of non-BJP-ruled states''.

Also Read: Delhi Metro to keep 10.9 lakh vehicles off roads daily by 2031: TERI study

Meanwhile, industrial bodies in Coimbatore and citizens’ groups in Madurai have welcomed the protests, arguing that both cities have long outgrown the 2011 population data and deserve world-class mass transit systems to match their economic importance and rapid urbanisation.

Fix the issues first, say BJP, Annamalai

BJP leader K Annamalai has slammed the DMK government, accusing it of “deliberately misleading” the public on the status of the Coimbatore and Madurai Metro projects. He said the DMK was “playing petty politics” by claiming the Centre had rejected the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), when the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry (MoHUA) had only returned them for corrections.

Responding to the Chief Minister's claim that the DPRs were rejected out of “political vendetta,” Annamalai posted the entire MoHUA letter on X/Twitter.

“The Hon’ble CM is planning protests in Coimbatore tomorrow and Madurai the day after — all based on a lie that the Centre rejected the projects out of vengeance,” he wrote.

“Fix the mistakes, resubmit properly, and the Centre will approve — just as it has sanctioned ₹1.5 lakh crore worth of railway projects for Tamil Nadu under Prime Minister Modi,” Annamalai said.

Annamalai also released a three-page MoHUA letter, signed by Under Secretary Sarojini Sharma. The letter lists several technical deficiencies:

Ridership overestimation: The projected daily ridership of 5.9 lakh for Coimbatore’s 34-km network is deemed unrealistic, given that the 55-km Chennai Metro Phase-I saw only 4 lakh ridership in February 2025.

Minimal travel-time advantage: Road traffic speeds of 21–24 kmph are too close to the proposed metro speed of 34 kmph, making a large modal shift unlikely.

Narrow roads: Around 79% of Coimbatore’s roads have a Right of Way (RoW) under 20 m, making elevated corridors technically unfeasible without extensive demolition.

Unrealistic timelines: The proposed three-year construction period (2024–2027) was found “not practical.”

What Tamilisai Soundararajan says

Senior BJP leader and former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan also said the Centre had merely sought clarifications — not rejected the projects.

“Instead of directly meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submitting a petition when the opportunity exists, they are writing letters and evading responsibility,” she said.

Quoting Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s statement in Rajya Sabha in March 2025 that the DPRs were incomplete, Tamilisai asserted that if the Tamil Nadu government made the necessary corrections, the projects would be approved. She assured that the BJP would utilise the Centre’s support to push the projects forward.

Also Read: India to become global natural farming hub, says PM Modi

''The claims of rejection due to discrimination against Tamil Nadu” are misleading,'' senior BJP leader and Coimbatore South BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan told The Federal. The BJP leader explained that the Centre had strictly followed the 2017 Metro Rail Policy, which mandates a minimum 20 lakh city - proper population based on the 2011 Census — a criterion Coimbatore fell short of.

However, she pointed out that Tamil Nadu could easily resubmit the DPRs using urban agglomeration figures (which exceed 21 lakh for Coimbatore) or provide special justification, as was done for Agra (approved on tourism grounds), Bhopal, and Patna. As for the Centre's support for the state, Vanathi highlighted that Tamil Nadu has received ₹1.5 lakh crore in railway allocations under the Modi government.

Chennai Metro Rail responds

A statement issued by Chennai Metro Rail Limited clarified that the projects have not been rejected; only clarifications have been sought. The proposed projects envisage a 32-km corridor with 17 stations for Coimbatore and a 27-km line with 23 stations for Madurai.

Strongly backing the demand for Metro Rail in Coimbatore and Madurai, Association of Professional Town Planners (APTP) president KM Sadanand told The Federal, ''The Centre’s reliance on the 2011 Census figure of 15 lakh for Coimbatore is outdated, as the city’s current population is close to 25 lakh. He stressed that any city crossing 10 lakh population qualifies as a metropolitan area and deserves a full-fledged Metropolitan Development Authority, instead of the current Coimbatore Urban Development Authority.''

Also Read: Bengaluru-Kochi Vande Bharat Express schedule announced

In his view, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Salem and Tirunelveli automatically fall under this category and are fully eligible for metro projects.

Coimbatore needs Metro connectivity

Sadanand said the city’s traffic congestion is “severe and worsening by the day. He emphasised that traffic and transportation require an integrated approach, and a Metro system — with substantial central funding — is critical for both cities. He termed the denial of central assistance a “temporary setback” that could be linked to political considerations, but insisted Coimbatore and Madurai urgently need comprehensive studies combining land and rail-based mass transit systems.

On the BJP’s suggestion that Tamil Nadu resubmit the proposals under the “tourism development” category — as was done for Agra, Bhopal and Patna — Sadanand countered that Coimbatore qualifies under medical, educational and industrial tourism, while Madurai is a globally recognised historical and temple tourism destination. He argued both cities easily meet the special justification clause used for other projects.

Also Read: Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 opening day marred by crowding, poor connectivity

He also accused the Centre of inconsistent and “unethical” infrastructure funding, citing new airports in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh where operations were scaled down or halted due to low passenger traffic. Sadanand demanded a transparent, competency-based national policy for all development projects, including Metro Rail.