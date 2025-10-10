Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 opening day marred by crowding, poor connectivity

The eagerly awaited inauguration of the final stretch of Mumbai’s Metro Aqua Line 3 was clouded by a series of problems on its opening day, from poor mobile network connectivity to heavy evening rush-hour crowding, taking the shine off what was meant to be a landmark moment for the city’s commuters.



Also Read: PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport, Mumbai Metro Line 3 on Oct 8



By 7 pm on Thursday, a total of 1,18,286 passengers had travelled on the line, according to a Mid-Day report, overwhelming several stations during peak hours.

Cash-only ticketing chaos

The lack of mobile signal in the underground network proved to be the biggest inconvenience for commuters. With ticketing apps rendered inoperative, passengers were forced to rely solely on cash for ticket purchases, leading to long queues and frustration.



The new Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Metro station, a key interchange point, was also subject to criticism. Signboards displaying the station name were missing, adding to confusion among passengers.

Furthermore, the station was reportedly being used by pedestrians as a makeshift subway, prompting concerns among officials that such misuse could pose security risks and undermine the purpose of controlled entry.

Dusty stations irk commuters

Mid-Day reported that several of the eleven newly inaugurated stations appeared dusty and unfinished, with work seemingly still pending. Many commuters also expressed disappointment over cleanliness and maintenance, noting gutka stains and unpolished interiors.

Security concerns extended beyond the issue of unauthorised pedestrian entry. While uniformed staff were visible managing crowds on platforms and concourses, there was reportedly little security presence inside the trains.

The report also noted that upper-level road connections at CSMT appeared vulnerable and required constant monitoring.

Also Read: First phase of Mumbai's first underground Metro to be opened soon: Top official

Finishing touches missing

Another potential worry was the possibility of hawkers from the adjoining CSMT subway encroaching upon the Metro premises, threatening the commuter-friendly, clutter-free environment promised at launch.

Crowding during peak hours forced temporary action, as the Vidhan Bhavan Metro station was briefly closed due to overcrowding and reopened only after a few minutes once the situation was brought under control.

Despite these teething troubles, commuters acknowledged the benefits of the new corridor, particularly the sharp reduction in travel time and the smooth train operations.

However, this seamless experience was tempered by disappointment as the project lacked the necessary finishing touches. Many passengers remarked that the line fell short of the quality expected of such a landmark infrastructure project, noting that Mumbai deserved a more refined system.

